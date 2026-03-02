SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Collegium to Participate in Upcoming March 2026 Investor Conferences

March 2, 2026 | 
STOUGHTON, Mass., March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference
Monday, March 9, 2026
Miami, FL

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Miami, FL

The Citizens Life Sciences Conference
Tuesday, March 10, 2026
Miami, FL

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET
Miami, FL

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and a rapidly growing neuropsychiatry business driven by Jornay PM®, a differentiated treatment for ADHD. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Investor Contacts:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Jessica Cotrone
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@collegiumpharma.com


