Collegium to Participate in Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

STOUGHTON, Mass., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that management will participate in investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

Leerink Partners 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit

Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Barclays 27th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Thursday, March 13, 2025

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM®, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

