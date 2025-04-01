SUBSCRIBE
Collegium to Participate in 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

STOUGHTON, Mass., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the 24th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference being held virtually from April 7-10, 2025.

Details of the event are as follows:
Fireside Chat Date and Time: Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. ET

The fireside chat will be webcast live and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company’s website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium is building a leading, diversified biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people living with serious medical conditions. The Company has a leading portfolio of responsible pain management medications and recently acquired Jornay PM®, a treatment for ADHD, establishing a presence in neuropsychiatry. Collegium’s strategy includes growing its commercial portfolio, with Jornay PM as the lead growth driver, and deploying capital in a disciplined manner. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Investor Contacts:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Danielle Jesse
Director, Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Cheryl Wheeler
Head of Corporate Communications
communications@collegiumpharma.com

