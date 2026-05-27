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Collegium to Participate in 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 27, 2026 | 
1 min read

STOUGHTON, Mass., May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL) today announced that its management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

Details of the event are as follows:

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. ET
New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.collegiumpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.
Collegium Pharmaceutical is a dynamic, biopharmaceutical company delivering medicines with formulation and delivery innovation for people living with complex central nervous system and pain conditions. Collegium has spent more than a decade proving that responsible stewardship and bold, science-backed approaches can redefine what treatment looks like in categories too often shaped by complexity and misconceptions.

With a portfolio of differentiated ADHD medications, anchored by JORNAY PM® (methylphenidate HCl) and AZSTARYS® (serdexmethylphenidate and dexmethylphenidate), and an established leadership position in responsible pain management, Collegium leads with the scientific rigor and commercial expertise to deliver treatment options around how people live their lives. For more information, please visit collegiumpharma.com or find us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Ian Karp
Head of Investor Relations
ir@collegiumpharma.com

Media Contact:
Jessica Cotrone
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@collegiumpharma.com


Massachusetts Events Healthcare
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