Collective Health Appoints New CPO and CISO to Advance Company Growth Strategy and Cybersecurity Capabilities

Appointments of Caroline Jessen as Chief People Officer and Keven Sticher as Chief Information Security Officer & VP of Engineering bolster Collective Health's leadership team to further drive innovation, organizational growth, and data security at scale

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collective Health, a leading employee health benefits platform with integrated member advocacy, clinical navigation, and an extensive partner ecosystem, today announced the appointments of Caroline Jessen as Chief People Officer (CPO) and Keven Sticher as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and VP of Engineering. These strategic hires underscore Collective Health’s ongoing investment in exceptional leadership to support its people, customers, and long-term growth.

“I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Caroline and Keven to Collective Health,” said Ali Diab, CEO and Co-Founder of Collective Health. “Caroline brings a deep understanding of what it takes to scale culture and organizational capabilities and talent in high-growth, mission-driven companies. Similarly, Keven’s deep expertise in cybersecurity, mission-critical engineering infrastructure, and risk management will be invaluable as we continue to scale as a company while preserving the trust our members and employer customers place in us to protect their sensitive data and information. I couldn’t be happier to welcome them both to our leadership team.”

As CPO, Caroline Jessen brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience in building and scaling people functions, with a strong focus on aligning culture with business strategy. Most recently, she served as Chief People and Diversity Officer at Zendesk, where she played a pivotal role in deepening the company’s commitment to people-first leadership. Prior to that, she held senior roles at Cisco and IBM, leading global teams across Europe and the United States.

At Collective Health, Jessen will oversee all aspects of the People function, including People Operations, Employee Relations, Total Rewards, Employee Experience, Employee Learning & Development, Workplace, and Recruiting. Her track record of building inclusive, high-performing cultures in businesses at scale makes her an ideal fit for where the company is today and where it’s headed.

“I’m honored to join a company that places such a strong emphasis on both people and purpose,” said Jessen. “I look forward to working with and supporting our teams and cultivating a culture that enables them to do their best work, driving both personal growth, and Collective Health’s continued growth and success.”

As CISO and VP of Engineering, Keven Sticher will lead Collective Health’s security, infrastructure, and IT teams and strategy, helping ensure the company continues to meet the highest standards of data protection in healthcare.

Sticher is a seasoned technology and cybersecurity executive with over two decades of experience leading strategic initiatives across the financial services and healthcare sectors. He brings deep expertise in risk management, cloud security architecture, and regulatory compliance, helping organizations fortify critical infrastructure and applications against evolving cyber threats. Prior to joining Collective Health, Sticher was VP of Product and Cloud Security at Dun & Bradstreet, and previously served as CISO at Nomi Health.

“Collective Health’s platform sits at the intersection of healthcare and technology—two sectors where security and privacy are paramount,” said Sticher. “I’m excited to be part of a company that’s setting a new standard for both.”

Collective Health continues to expand its platform and partnerships in service of delivering a better healthcare experience for employers and members alike. The additions of Jessen and Sticher reinforce the company’s long-term commitment to building a resilient, secure, and people-first organization. For more, visit https://collectivehealth.com/.

About Collective Health

Collective Health is the leading health benefits platform that brings together medical, dental, vision, pharmacy, and program partners into an integrated solution that better enables employees and their families to understand, navigate, and pay for healthcare. By reducing the administrative lift of delivering health benefits, providing an intuitive member experience, and helping control costs and improve outcomes, the company guides employees toward healthier lives and companies toward healthier bottom lines. Collective Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has additional offices in Lehi, UT, and Plano, TX. For more, please visit collectivehealth.com.

