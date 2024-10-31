Coherus to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 6, 2024

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that its third quarter 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 6, 2024, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A webcast replay will be available on https://investors.coherus.com following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6dfb4eba6e9a4322a716df863233a53f

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fgk872yp

The press release with the third quarter 2024 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations.

Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website to disclose material non-public information and comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Coherus Contact Information

Investors:

Jodi Sievers, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

IR@coherus.com