Press Releases

Coherus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 10, 2025

March 4, 2025 | 
2 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, March 10, 2025. Starting at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 10, 2025, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

Conference Call Information

When: Monday, March 10, 2025, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIddb737c625d842e0867fa22a43106197

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3dwbidfe

The press release with the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and related materials will be available at https://investors.coherus.com/ before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the “Investors” section of the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com/events-presentations following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the https://investors.coherus.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. 

About Coherus
Coherus is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of innovative immunotherapies to treat cancer. Coherus markets LOQTORZI® (toripalimab-tpzi), a novel next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, and is developing an innovative immuno-oncology pipeline that is expected to synergize with its proven commercial capabilities in oncology.

Coherus’ immuno-oncology pipeline includes multiple antibody immunotherapy candidates focused on enhancing the innate and adaptive immune responses to enable a robust antitumor immunologic response and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Casdozokitug is a novel IL-27 antagonistic antibody currently being evaluated in three ongoing clinical studies: a Phase 1/2 study in advanced solid tumors and a Phase 2 study in hepatocellular carcinoma. CHS-114 is a highly selective, competitively positioned, cytolytic anti-CCR8 antibody currently in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced solid tumors, including HNSCC.

Coherus Contact Information
Investors:
Jodi Sievers
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
IR@coherus.com

