Cognito Therapeutics Presents Early-Stage Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of Spectris™ Therapy in Alzheimer’s Disease at ISPOR 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#alzheimers--Cognito Therapeutics, a neurotechnology company advancing disease-modifying therapies to treat CNS diseases, presented early-stage cost-effectiveness analysis of its Spectris™ therapy for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research Europe (ISPOR Europe) 2024 Annual Meeting in Barcelona, Spain.





This model highlights the potential for Spectris to reduce patient costs and alleviate the financial burden on healthcare systems, by providing a potentially disease-modifying, non-pharmacologic alternative to current AD treatments. Over 6 million Americans live with AD, costing the U.S. an estimated $321 billion annually, with unpaid caregiving adding another $271 billion. Approved monoclonal antibody therapies may impose significant additional patient costs while facing concerns about safety and clinically meaningful impact on daily function and cognition.

The presentation at ISPOR Europe demonstrated the early cost-effectiveness analysis of Spectris™ therapy for patients with AD. Spectris uses non-invasive visual and auditory stimulation to evoke brain gamma band oscillations, showing promising results in reducing the progression of AD symptoms and offering a cost-effective alternative to currently available treatment options.

The analysis, based on data from Cognito’s Phase II OVERTURE study, highlights Spectris as a non-invasive, at-home treatment that may reduce functional decline and minimize the high costs associated with AD care. The active therapy group showed a 77% reduction in decline in daily function as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study Activities of Daily Living (ADCS-ADL) compared to sham treatment group. Spectris is free of serious treatment-limiting adverse events and has a significantly lower acquisition cost.

An early-stage cost-effectiveness model estimated Spectris’s economic value for mild-to-moderate AD patients. It demonstrated that Spectris could be cost-effective at an acquisition cost ranging from $44,000 to $108,000, based on various efficacy scenarios and a $100,000 willingness-to-pay (WTP) threshold. The model also projects an additional life year (LY) and 1.13 quality-adjusted life years (QALYs) gained with Spectris, underlining its potential to enhance patient outcomes over a patient’s lifetime.

“Spectris is anticipated to reduce annual care expenses by providing a durable, cost-effective option without the significant side effects and ongoing treatment costs associated with the newly approved monoclonal antibodies,” said Ralph Kern, M.D., MHSc, Chief Medical Officer, Cognito Therapeutics. “The data presented at ISPOR is a milestone for Cognito Therapeutics and the millions impacted by Alzheimer’s. Spectris aims to fill a critical unmet need in AD care, by potentially providing a safe treatment that improves patient outcomes while limiting the financial burden on patients and the healthcare system.”

The results from the Phase II OVERTURE trial form the basis for Cognito’s ongoing pivotal HOPE trial, which is expected to enroll approximately 670 participants. This study will provide additional long-term safety and efficacy data to reinforce Spectris’s potential role in AD treatment and further validate its cost-effectiveness.

Cognito Therapeutics is currently enrolling patients in the ongoing HOPE pivotal trial. For more information visit www.hopestudyforad.com.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late-stage clinical neurotechnology company pioneering disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, Spectris™, uses non-invasive auditory and visual neuromodulation to enhance gamma frequency brain activity, with the goal of slowing brain atrophy and functional decline in Alzheimer’s disease. Cognito is committed to developing transformative, technology-driven interventions to address unmet needs in the treatment of CNS diseases. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com and follow @cognitotx.

