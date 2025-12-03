Cognito Therapeutics Announces Presentation of New CSF Proteomic and EEG Biomarker Data for Spectris™ in Alzheimer’s Disease at CTAD 2025

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CTAD2025--Cognito Therapeutics, a clinical-stage medical device company pioneering non-invasive neuroprotective therapies in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the presentation of new CSF proteomic and EEG biomarker data for its investigational therapy Spectris™ at the 18th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference, held December 1-4, 2025 in San Diego, California.

The two late-breaker poster presentations showcased emerging evidence that Spectris™ may modulate activity-dependent neuroplasticity and brain resilience pathways and reduce disease-related EEG progression in Alzheimer’s disease, reinforcing the biologic foundation of the therapy and building on previously reported outcomes in cognition, daily function, and brain volume. These data add meaningful context to previously reported Spectris™ treatment effects on cognition, daily function, and brain volume.

In a CSF proteomics analysis from the FLICKER trial, daily Spectris™ use was associated with increased abundance of Neuritin-1 (p< 0.01), an activity‑dependent neurotrophic factor that plays a central role in experience‑driven synaptic remodeling, dendritic stabilization, and synaptic retention, all key elements of brain structural plasticity and maintenance.

Reduced CSF Neuritin-1 abundance has been observed in Alzheimer’s patients and correlates with cognitive decline and higher CSF phosphorylated tau (p-tau) levels, while Neuritin-1 appears as a top‑ranked protein in cognitive resilience modules that may distinguish preserved cognition from typical AD trajectories. In this analysis, Spectris™ also produced coordinated changes in the abundance of proteins (all p<0.01) related to immune regulation, oxidative stress, and extracellular matrix remodeling, suggesting that the therapy may influence several interconnected pathways that support neuroprotection and brain resilience.

A second presentation featured resting-state EEG findings from the OVERTURE randomized controlled trial. Over six months of treatment, participants using Spectris™ demonstrated a reduction in the progression of EEG patterns seen in Alzheimer’s disease, including theta/alpha ratio. These findings may suggest that Spectris™ mitigates Alzheimer’s disease EEG progression and complements earlier observations of preserved structural and functional measures in treated participants.

“The data presented at CTAD strengthen the biological foundation behind Spectris™ and show that a non-invasive, at-home therapy can engage pathways central to brain resilience and health,” said Christian Howell, CEO, Cognito Therapeutics. “The increase in Neuritin-1 and coordinated shifts in proteins related to synaptic stability and neuroprotection give us growing confidence that Spectris™ may be influencing mechanisms relevant to slowing the progression of Alzheimer’s. Combined with our EEG and earlier clinical findings, these results underscore Spectris’ potential as an accessible, at-home, disease-modifying therapy.”

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage medical device company pioneering neuroprotective therapies to address the unmet needs of patients living with CNS disorders. Its lead product, Spectris™ AD, is an at-home therapeutic device that uses non-invasive, sensory-driven neurostimulation to evoke gamma frequency brain activity. The company’s feasibility studies have shown the potential for Spectris AD to preserve cognition, daily function, and slow brain atrophy in patients diagnosed with mild-to-moderate AD. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com and follow @cognitotx.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

Kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com