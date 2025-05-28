Cognition Therapeutics Releases New Episode of “Conversations” Podcast: Studying the Patient/Caregiver Lived Experience in Dementia with Lewy Bodies

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Cognition”) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, has released its tenth Conversations video podcast episode: “Studying the Patient/Caregiver Lived Experience in Dementia with Lewy Bodies.”

This two-part conversation spotlights two caregivers who were featured in the documentary, Facing the Wind*. In the documentary, they discussed their personal experiences with Lewy body dementia, how the disease affected their loved ones, and how they coped with caring for them.

Carla Preyer, salon owner, inspirational speaker and care partner to her husband, Patrick

Linda Szypula Ed.D., science teacher and care partner to her husband, James

Ms. Preyer and Ms. Szypula are joined by two physician experts in memory and movement disorders who also participated as investigators in Cognition’s Phase 2 ‘SHIMMER’ DLB study. In Part 1: they review the challenges of caring for someone with DLB and the distress it can cause for caregivers themselves. In Part 2: they consider the fluctuating symptoms of this disease and the tools available to measure them. Caregivers also provide insight into the symptoms they consider most meaningful to both patients and their families, and physicians discuss how this information informs the design of clinical trials for DLB.

Brendan Kelley, M.D., professor and clinical vice chair in the department of neurology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Samantha K. Holden, MD, MS, FAAN, associate professor of neurology, vice chair for outpatient neurology services at the University of Colorado School of Medicine

Listen to Episode 10: Studying the Patient/Caregiver Lived Experience in Dementia with Lewy Bodies, on the Conversations tab of the Cognition Therapeutics website.

Health Care Disclaimer

Our podcast series does not constitute the practice of medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always talk to your health care provider for diagnosis and treatment, including your specific medical needs. If you have or suspect that you have a medical problem or condition, please contact a qualified health care professional immediately.

* Facing the Wind is a collaboration between award-winning director, Deirdre Fishel and producer, Tony Heriza. Information about the film and where it may be viewed is available at https://facingthewindfilm.com.

About the SHIMMER Study

The SHIMMER study (NCT05225415) is an exploratory double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial that enrolled 130 adults with mild-to-moderate DLB, who were randomized to either daily oral doses of zervimesine (100 mg or 300 mg) or placebo for six months. Assessments were conducted throughout the study using a number of tools, including the Neuropsychiatric Inventory (NPI) to measure changes in hallucinations, anxiety and delusions; the Clinician Assessment of Fluctuation (CAF) to measure the frequency and duration of cognitive fluctuations; the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) and Cognitive Drug Research Battery (CDR), which track cognitive performance; and the MDS-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) Part III, an objective assessment of parkinsonism.

The SHIMMER study was supported by a grant award from the National Institute on Aging of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) totaling approximately $30 million (R01AG071643) and was conducted in collaboration with James E. Galvin, MD, MPH, director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA). Dr. Galvin presented topline results from the SHIMMER study at the International Lewy Body Dementia Conference in January 2025.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system. We are currently investigating our lead candidate, zervimesine (CT1812), in clinical programs in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and Alzheimer’s disease, including the ongoing START study (NCT05531656) in early Alzheimer’s disease. We believe zervimesine can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases though its interaction with the sigma-2 receptor, a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other approaches for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and our pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

