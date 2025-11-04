Cogent Biosciences Announces Multiple Presentations at the 67th Annual American Society of Hematology (ASH) Meeting

SUMMIT data for bezuclastinib in NonAdvSM selected for two oral presentations which will describe its best-in-class potential

Novel JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor announced as Cogent’s newest preclinical program; on-track for IND in 2026

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced three presentations featuring bezuclastinib, including two oral presentations in NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NonAdvSM), at the 67th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) being held December 6-9, 2025 in Orlando, FL. Cogent also announced today plans to describe its novel JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor as part of a poster presentation at the 2025 ASH annual meeting.

“On behalf of our clinical trial investigators, Cogent is honored to announce multiple presentations from the SUMMIT trial at this year’s annual ASH meeting, including two oral presentations which will highlight the exciting results that bezuclastinib demonstrated in NonAdvSM patients,” said Andrew Robbins, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “These data support our conviction that based on bezuclastinib’s potential to fundamentally modify the disease in NonAdvSM patients, it has the potential to become the preferred standard of care in this patient population. In addition, at ASH we look forward to sharing preclinical data from our newest research program, a novel JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor which we believe has best-in-class potential based on its potency and selectivity.”

Bezuclastinib Oral Presentations

Efficacy and safety results from the primary analysis of the pivotal Summit trial: Bezuclastinib in adults with non-advanced systemic mastocytosis

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Expanding the Therapeutic and Prognostic Landscape in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Mastocytosis and Hypereosinophilic Syndrome

Presenter: Lindsay Rein, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematologic Malignancies and Cellular Therapy at Duke University

Session Date and Time: December 6, 2025, 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM ET

Presentation Time: 9:45 AM - 10:00 AM ET

Location: - Room - W414CD

The effect of bezuclastinib on the pathobiology of mastocytosis: Changes in BM mast cells, tryptase, and KIT p.D816V variant allele frequency from the pivotal Summit trial

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Drivers and Mast Cells and Blasts, Oh My! - Insights and Treatments for MPNs and Mastocytosis.

Presenter: Dr. Tracy George, MD, President and Chief Scientific Officer at ARUP Laboratories, Professor of Pathology at the University of Utah School of Medicine

Session Date and Time: December 8, 2025, 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM ET

Presentation Time: 5:00 PM - 5:15 PM ET

Location: - West Hall D2

Bezuclastinib Poster Presentation

Relationship between KIT inhibition by bezuclastinib and effects on disease burden in mouse models of systemic mastocytosis

Session Name: 631. Myeloproliferative Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Session Date and Time: December 8, 2025, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

Location: - West Halls B3-B4

JAK2 Poster Presentation

Preclinical characterization of a novel, wild-type-sparing, JAK2 V617F mutant-selective inhibitor

Session Name: 631. Myeloproliferative Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Session Date and Time: December 7, 2025, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

Location: West Halls B3-B4

Full abstracts will be available for online viewing via the ASH Annual Meeting website: https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting .

About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.

Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. In addition to bezuclastinib, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases initially targeting mutations in FGFR2/3, ErbB2, PI3Kα, KRAS and JAK2. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at www.cogentbio.com. Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and X.

