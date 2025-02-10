Cogent Biosciences Announces Bezuclastinib Poster in NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis (NonAdvSM) at the 2025 AAAAI Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass. and BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: COGT), a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases, today announced an upcoming poster for bezuclastinib at the 2025 American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Annual Meeting (AAAAI) being held in San Diego, CA, February 28-March 3, 2025.

The focus of the presentation will be on the subgroup of patients who have received 100mg bezuclastinib for at least 48 weeks to highlight the symptomatic benefits of long-term use.

Poster Details

Poster Presentation Title: Efficacy and Safety Results of Adult Patients with NonAdvanced Systemic Mastocytosis Receiving Bezuclastinib 100 mg in the Ongoing Summit Trial: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Bezuclastinib

Session Date and Time: March 1, 2025 – 9:45am – 10:45am PT (12:45pm – 1:45pm ET)

Session Title: Novel Mechanisms of Mast Cells, Basophils and IgE

Poster Number: 520

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Ground Level, Hall A

Contact:

Christi Waarich

Senior Director, Investor Relations

christi.waarich@cogentbio.com

617-830-1653