Codexis to share RNA manufacturing advances at TIDES USA

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS) a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, will present new data on ECO Synthesis® Manufacturing Platform and provide an update on regulatory engagement for its enzymatic platform at TIDES USA, held May 11–14 at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

As RNAi therapies expand into larger indications, manufacturing scalability, maintaining process control and delivering high-quality product is critical. Codexis will present data demonstrating advances in controlling phosphorothioate stereochemistry, improved ligation efficiency and process performance, alongside the sustainability advantages of siRNA manufacturing approaches.

Codexis’ technical experts will present at three sessions during the conference:

Spotlight Presentation:

Controlling Phosphorothioate Stereochemistry: Challenges and Innovations in Oligonucleotide Manufacturing

Stefan Lutz, PhD., Chief Scientific Officer

Thursday, May 14, 8:30–9:00 a.m.

TIDES Talk:

Superior Ligation Solutions for Scalable RNA Manufacturing

Derek Gauntlett, Vice President, Development

Wednesday, May 13, 10:25–10:35 a.m.

Conference Presentation:

Advancing Sustainability through Innovation in Oligonucleotide Manufacturing

David Entwistle, PhD., Senior Director, Program and Pipeline Management

Wednesday, May 13, 4:15–4:45 p.m.

In addition to Codexis’ talks and booth (821) presence at TIDES USA, Codexis will also host an expert panel discussion and networking event, “Stereochemistry in RNAi Manufacturing: Signal or Noise?”, on Tuesday, May 12. This panel will explore the growing industry focus on stereochemical control, manufacturing options, and its implications for therapeutic performance, and product quality. Panellists include:

John Maraganore, PhD., Founder and Former CEO at Alnylam

Fred Fleitz, PhD., SVP of CMC and Development Chemistry at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Alison Moore, PhD., President and CEO at Codexis

Raman Sehgal, Entrepreneur, and Host of the Molecule to Market Podcast

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit codexis.com.

For investor inquiries:

Georgia Erbez

(650) 421-8100

ir@codexis.com