SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

November 4, 2024 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced that management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences.

The Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

  • Monday, November 18, 2024, at 2:25 pm ET, management will participate in a fireside chat

The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (London, UK)

  • Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 9:30 am GMT, management will participate in a fireside chat

The 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference (New York, NY)

  • Tuesday, November 19, 2024, management will host 1x1 investor meetings

The Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Nashville, TN)

  • Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm CT, management will participate in a fireside chat

Live webcasts of each fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.codexis.com. A replay of each fireside chat will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing that leverages its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact
Carrie McKim
(336) 608-9706
ir@codexis.com

Media Contact
Lauren Musto
(650) 421-8205
media@codexis.com

Northern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2D illustration of the gut with microorganisms
Inflammatory bowel disease
Lilly and J&J Face Off in Crohn’s Disease With Phase III Readouts at ACG 2024
October 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac