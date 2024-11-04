Codexis to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced that management will participate in four upcoming investor conferences.

The Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Monday, November 18, 2024, at 2:25 pm ET, management will participate in a fireside chat



The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (London, UK)

Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at 9:30 am GMT, management will participate in a fireside chat



The 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference (New York, NY)

Tuesday, November 19, 2024, management will host 1x1 investor meetings



The Stephens Annual Investment Conference (Nashville, TN)

Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm CT, management will participate in a fireside chat



Live webcasts of each fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://ir.codexis.com. A replay of each fireside chat will be archived for 90 days following the presentation date.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing that leverages its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

For More Information

Investor Contact

Carrie McKim

(336) 608-9706

ir@codexis.com