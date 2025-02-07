Codexis Appoints Arthur Levin, PhD, to Strategic Advisory Board





REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Arthur Levin, PhD, to the Company’s Strategic Advisory Board (SAB). Dr. Levin is a founding member of Avidity Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called antibody oligonucleotide conjugates, and currently serves on its Board of Directors. He brings three decades of experience developing oligonucleotides to Codexis as it continues to onboard customers for its Enzyme Catalyzed Oligonucleotide (ECO) Synthesis™ manufacturing platform.

“We are thrilled to have such a distinguished oligonucleotide leader as Art Levin join our SAB,” said Stefan Lutz, PhD, Senior Vice President of Research at Codexis. “With extensive experience in the development of numerous oligonucleotides, including the first approved antisense drugs and the first microRNA-targeted therapeutic in clinical trials, Art will provide invaluable guidance as we continue on our growth trajectory with the ECO Synthesis platform.”

Dr. Levin added, “I am excited to partner with Codexis as it expands the possibility of RNAi therapeutics through its groundbreaking enzymatic technologies. As someone who has been in the oligonucleotide business for decades, it is exciting to see momentum for the space increasing so drastically. I look forward to working with the management team and SAB to help usher Codexis through this next phase of growth.”

In addition to his role on the Board of Directors, Dr. Levin previously held the positions of Distinguished Scientist, Strategic Leader and Chief Scientific Officer at Avidity. Dr. Levin is a highly regarded key opinion leader in the RNA therapeutics field who has led teams responsible for the development of many oligonucleotides. Prior to joining Avidity, Dr. Levin was the Executive Vice President of Research and Development at miRagen Therapeutics and held senior drug development roles at Ionis (formerly Isis) Pharmaceuticals and Santaris Pharmaceuticals. He has published more than 100 scientific articles and has authored several of the most cited reviews in the field. In addition to Codexis, he serves on the scientific advisory boards of multiple institutions. Dr. Levin received a doctorate in toxicology from the University of Rochester and holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Muhlenberg College.

About the Codexis Strategic Advisory Board

Codexis’ Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) was established in 2023 and is comprised of experts across oligonucleotide synthesis, manufacturing and commercialization. The SAB plays a pivotal role in guiding the Company’s strategic direction and offers valuable insights to inform the continued development of the ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform. Current members include John Maraganore, PhD, founder and former Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals; Masad Damha, PhD, Distinguished James McGill Professor at McGill University; Jim Lalonde, PhD, biotechnology consultant for start-up companies in enzyme engineering and former Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Codexis; and Carole Cobb, MBA, biotechnology consultant and former Chief Operating Officer at GreenLight Biosciences. More information about Codexis’ SAB can be found on the About Us section of the Company’s corporate website, located here.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing that leverages its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “on track,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the ECO Synthesis™ platform, and it providing an opportunity for Codexis to efficiently capture meaningful market share. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could materially affect actual results include, among others: Codexis’ dependence on its licensees and collaborators; if any of its collaborators terminate their development programs under their respective license agreements with Codexis; Codexis may need additional capital in the future in order to expand its business; if Codexis is unable to successfully develop and commercialize new technology such as its ECO Synthesis™ platform and its dsRNA ligase; Codexis dependence on a limited number of products and customers, and potential adverse effects to Codexis’ business if its customers’ products are not received well in the markets; if competitors and potential competitors who have greater resources and experience than Codexis develop products and technologies that make Codexis’ products and technologies obsolete; if Codexis is unable to accurately forecast financial and operational performance; and market and economic conditions may negatively impact Codexis business, financial condition and share price. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2024 and in Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For More Information

Investor Contact

Carrie McKim

(336) 608-9706

ir@codexis.com

Media Contact

Lauren Musto

(650) 421-8205

media@codexis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3137aaa-14c6-4e44-b71a-cb4b8bc4e4cb