Codetta Bio Announces Commercial Availability of Concerto™ System and New Customizable Cytokine and Neuroscience Panels at AGBT 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codetta Bio™, a leader in multi-omic solutions that combine ultrasensitive protein quantification with simultaneous RNA and DNA analysis, today announced major product and commercialization milestones at the AGBT General Meeting. The company has transitioned its Concerto™ system to commercial production and has begun installing systems at customer sites. Codetta Bio also unveiled its near-term product roadmap, including the upcoming launch of new customizable panels for multi-omic studies of immunology and neuroscience.

Codetta Bio introduced the Concerto platform at AACR in 2025 and initially made the technology available through a service-based Technology Access Program (TAP). Following strong customer engagement and validation, the company is now manufacturing the Concerto system at commercial scale and deploying instruments directly into customer laboratories.

“The Technology Access Program gave us valuable insight into how researchers are using Concerto and where it delivers the greatest impact,” said Jacques Corriveau, Chief Executive Officer of Codetta Bio. “From the beginning, our goal has been to deliver the power of true multi-omic analysis in an easy-to-use, benchtop system. We are excited to begin placing Concerto systems in customer labs and to rapidly expand the volume of data being generated on the platform.”

At AGBT, Codetta Bio also outlined its expanding development roadmap, which will include a portfolio of fixed panels, homebrew kits, and fully customizable assay kits designed to support a broad range of translational and discovery applications.

As part of this roadmap, the company highlighted the upcoming launch of the Prelude™ Cytokine Panel and Prelude Neuroscience Panel. The panels includes assays for twelve core targets and can be expanded with up to eight additional protein, RNA, or DNA targets, enabling up to 20-plex multi-omic analysis in a single run.

“It is exciting to see the Concerto system moving into customer laboratories and to begin building a robust menu of content and capabilities for the platform,” said William Henley, Co-Founder and Vice President of Research & Innovation at Codetta Bio. “The Prelude Cytokine Panel is an important step in enabling flexible, highly multiplexed multi-omic workflows on Concerto.”

About Codetta Bio™

Codetta Bio™ is a leader in developing cutting-edge multi-omic biomarker measurement tools, empowering data-driven insights into the unique genetic, environmental, lifestyle, and clinical factors that shape individuals’ health and wellness.

At Codetta Bio, we are committed to driving innovation and creating positive change in the protein and nucleic acid fields. Our state-of-the-art tools revolutionize biomarker assays, offering scale and plex capabilities that rival traditional digital and quantitative PCR methods. Uniquely, Codetta’s technology enables the analysis of both proteins and nucleic acids on a single instrument, simplifying the process and reducing costs. For more information, visit http://www.codettabio.com.

Media Contact:

Jay Gerlach

Vice President of Marketing, Codetta Bio

jgerlach@codettabio.com