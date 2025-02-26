Cochlear North America Celebrates International Cochlear Implant Day by Announcing 2025 Academic Scholarship Winners

LONE TREE, Colo., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Cochlear Implant Day, Cochlear North America is thrilled to announce the winners of 2025 annual Cochlear Academic Scholarships. Eight outstanding recipients of either the Cochlear™ Nucleus® Implant, Cochlear Baha® System and Cochlear Osia® System have been chosen for their abilities to uphold the Cochlear ideals of leadership and humanity, as well as demonstrate high academic achievement.

“We are incredibly proud of this year’s scholarship recipients. I am personally inspired by all eight recipients. These exceptional individuals embody the spirit of resilience and innovation, and we are honored to support them as they continue to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond,” Lisa Aubert, President Cochlear North America, said.

The Graeme Clark Scholarship is in its 23rd year and named after Professor Graeme Clark who invented the multi-channel cochlear implant. This scholarship is awarded to academically exceptional Cochlear Nucleus Implant recipients. This year, there were five exceptional recipients dedicated to their studies and passion for helping others:

Emily E., from Decatur, AL , is studying Speech-Language Pathology at the University of Montevallo . Born profoundly deaf with Pendred Syndrome, Emily has overcome significant challenges with the help of her cochlear implant. Her experiences have inspired her to pursue a career in audiology, where she hopes to serve as a role model and advocate for others with cochlear implants.

. Born profoundly deaf with Pendred Syndrome, Emily has overcome significant challenges with the help of her cochlear implant. Her experiences have inspired her to pursue a career in audiology, where she hopes to serve as a role model and advocate for others with cochlear implants. Farah B., from Phoenix, AZ , is attending Washington University in St. Louis . Farah’s journey with bilateral cochlear implants has fueled her passion for holistic change and advocacy within the cochlear implant and hearing-loss communities. She’s earned a full-academic merit scholarship to Washington University in St. Louis and co-founded the non-profit Deaf-i. Pursuing a degree in neuroscience with aspirations for a career in audiology, she is committed to advancing research, education, and accessibility for those with hearing loss.

Farah’s journey with bilateral cochlear implants has fueled her passion for holistic change and advocacy within the cochlear implant and hearing-loss communities. She’s earned a full-academic merit scholarship to in and co-founded the non-profit Pursuing a degree in neuroscience with aspirations for a career in audiology, she is committed to advancing research, education, and accessibility for those with hearing loss. Grace F., from Millington, IL, is attending St. Louis University . She is enrolled in the five-year, freshman-entry occupational therapy master’s program at St. Louis University . Her experiences have inspired her to pursue a career in occupational therapy, where she hopes to serve as a role model and advocate for others with cochlear implants.

. She is enrolled in the five-year, freshman-entry occupational therapy master’s program at . Her experiences have inspired her to pursue a career in occupational therapy, where she hopes to serve as a role model and advocate for others with cochlear implants. Kaitlin C., from Elsie, NE , is attending the University of Nebraska at Kearney . She is majoring in pre-med. Her journey with cochlear implants has significantly improved her life, allowing her to engage with those around her and pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. Her experiences have inspired her to pursue a career in medicine, where she hopes to make a positive impact on her patients’ lives.

. She is majoring in pre-med. Her journey with cochlear implants has significantly improved her life, allowing her to engage with those around her and pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. Her experiences have inspired her to pursue a career in medicine, where she hopes to make a positive impact on her patients’ lives. Sophie G., from St. Johns, FL , is attending Florida State University . Sophie’s journey with cochlear implants has been marked by her determination to overcome barriers and advocate for her hearing loss. Her involvement in the Future Teachers Academy and Best Buddies club has fueled her passion for education and inclusion. Sophie’s experiences have inspired her to pursue a career in the education field.

In its 14th year, the Anders Tjellström Scholarship is named after Dr. Anders Tjellström who, in collaboration with others, created the first bone conduction hearing implant and has worked tirelessly to restore hearing to people around the world. This year, three outstanding recipients were chosen:

Dylan G., from Cooper City, FL , is attending Tulane University. He is pursuing a double major in neuroscience and psychology on the pre-medical track. As an aspiring physician and dedicated musician in concert and marching band, he is passionate about bridging medicine, advocacy, and the arts while uplifting the hearing-impaired community.

He is pursuing a double major in neuroscience and psychology on the pre-medical track. As an aspiring physician and dedicated musician in concert and marching band, he is passionate about bridging medicine, advocacy, and the arts while uplifting the hearing-impaired community. Nathaniel G., from Arlington Heights, IL , is attending Harvard University . He is majoring in Government with an honors thesis in Public Policy and minoring in Economics. Nathaniel’s journey with hemifacial microsomia and unilateral hearing loss has been transformed by Cochlear’s Baha System. His experiences have inspired him to pursue a career in public service, where he hopes to make a positive impact on education policy and the broader American political sphere.

. He is majoring in Government with an honors thesis in Public Policy and minoring in Economics. Nathaniel’s journey with hemifacial microsomia and unilateral hearing loss has been transformed by Cochlear’s Baha System. His experiences have inspired him to pursue a career in public service, where he hopes to make a positive impact on education policy and the broader American political sphere. Zachary M., from Boulder City, KS, is attending the University of Kansas . He is working towards a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and an MBA through a unique five-year integrated program. Born with profound conduction hearing loss due to Treacher Collins Syndrome, Zachary’s life has been transformed by Cochlear’s Baha System technology. Zachary’s experiences have inspired him to pursue a career in conductive hearing technology, where he hopes to advocate for and implement positive changes.

Academic scholarship winners will receive $2,000 per year for up to four years at an accredited college or university, providing $8,000 to each student adding up to $64,000 in total scholarship funds given by Cochlear North America in 2025.

For more information about the scholarships, visit Cochlear.com/us/Scholarship.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear’s inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has helped more than 700,000 people to hear across 180 countries, helping people of all ages around the world to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life’s opportunities, and welcomes them to the world’s largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of over 5,000 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$3 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

