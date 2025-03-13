SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

March 13, 2025 
SALT LAKE CITY, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Thursday, March 27, 2025, after the market close. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results with analysts. Management on the call will include Dwight Egan, Chief Executive Officer, Brian Brown, Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Benson, Head of Investor Relations.

The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: ir.codiagnostics.com on the Events & Webcasts page

Conference Call: 844-481-2661 (domestic) or 412-317-0652 (international)

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be recorded and later made available on the Company’s website.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets state-of-the-art diagnostics technologies. The Company’s technologies are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR at-home and point-of-care platform and to identify genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2024-earnings-release-date-and-webcast-302400872.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

