SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

CNS Pharmaceuticals Participates in Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment

October 10, 2024 | 
1 min read

Segment featuring members of the CNS management team and leading Neuro-Oncologist and Key Opinion Leader, Dr. Samuel Goldlust

Access the segment here

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that it participated in a Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment. The segment can be accessed here.

As part of the event, John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sandra Silberman, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Don Picker, Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Samuel Goldlust, a leading Neuro-Oncologist and Key Opinion Leader who currently serves as the Medical Director of Neuro-Oncology at Saint Luke’s Health System and previously an investigator in the Company’s global potentially pivotal study of Berubicin, provided a corporate overview, discussed the unmet need in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) and discussed the CNS opportunity.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company’s lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations Contact
JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908.824.0775
CNSP@jtcir.com

SOURCE: CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com

Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Hand holding pencil erasing an employee. Dismissal or bankrumptcy concept. Vector illustration.
Layoffs
Shattuck Labs to Lay Off 40% of Workforce
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
External view of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, DC
Alzheimer’s disease
Cassava Agrees to Pay $40M Fine to Resolve SEC Probe as Company Hit With New Lawsuit
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a judge's gavel, a balance and a stack of papers
Legal
Appeals Court Breathes New Life Into PhRMA’s Legal Challenge to IRA
September 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac