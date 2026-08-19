CLS Health Expands Access to Care in Pearland with New Comprehensive Care Center

The new Pearland East location builds on CLS Health's presence in the community, making primary care, specialty care, imaging and laboratory services more convenient for patients across Pearland and surrounding communities.

CLS Health is founded on the principle of coordinated, community-based care, where doctors and healthcare providers bring together all vital medical services in a single convenient location. Now, the physician-owned and physician-led practice is expanding, opening a new clinic in Pearland East.

CLS Health Pearland East Opening in August

The Pearland East Clinic is being designed and built from the ground up for the fast-growing community, providing primary care, specialty care, imaging and laboratory services under one roof. The facility, at 2910 Province Village Drive near the intersection of Pearland Parkway and FM 218, opened in August 2026.

While the area has urgent and emergency care facilities, this expansion will better serve the Pearland community at large. CLS Health sees this opportunity as not only a milestone for the practice but as an expansion that provides even more convenient access to healthcare.

"Our Pearland East project is one of the first CLS Health initiatives designed to create a healthcare community centered on accessibility and convenience," said Dr. Mohammed Baba, M.D., President and Founder of CLS Health. "The concept brings together primary care, pediatrics and specialty services within a comprehensive care model, making it easier for patients to access the care they need in one location."

A Healthcare Destination Built for the Community

Designed to mirror the success of the practice's Clear Lake campus, the Pearland center represents one of CLS Health's most ambitious and meaningful projects to date, redefining how healthcare is delivered.

By bringing multiple services together in a single, purpose-built facility, the Pearland East clinic eliminates the inconvenience of dealing with multiple providers in separate locations. Patients will benefit not only from convenience but from the integration of their primary care physician with specialists, where collaboration and continuity of care will lead to better health outcomes.

"By allowing specialists to rotate through these spaces, we can expand access to high quality specialty care while reducing barriers for patients," Dr. Baba said. "Located near Pearland Parkway in Province Village, the new facility will provide residents of Pearland East, Pearland Shadow Creek, Manvel, Friendswood and surrounding Brazoria County communities with convenient access to coordinated, top-tier healthcare close to home."

Patients across Pearland East and surrounding Brazoria County communities can expect: Expanded access to primary and specialty care. Specialties including primary care, pain management, wound care, cardiology and podiatry, with more to be added over time. Greater convenience with on-site imaging and laboratory services. Reduced travel time by having care at a centralized healthcare location. Improved patient experience through coordinated care among providers. Investing Where It Matters Most CLS Health's vision is to bring physicians, specialists, diagnostics and support services together in a single, coordinated environment, enabling providers to communicate effectively, reduce duplicate testing and unnecessary referrals and provide patients with a seamless experience from the first appointment through follow-up care. Pearland is one of the fastest-growing communities in the Greater Houston region but has lacked sufficient access to specialty care. With this new clinic, designed to bring those specialists into the community, CLS Health continues to realize its vision and create facilities that make care more accessible and convenient for patients. "Pearland East represents another important step in our broader strategy to expand access throughout the Greater Houston area," said Megan Owen, Chief Executive Officer of CLS Health. "Pearland is a rapidly growing community, and our continued investment there reflects our commitment to supporting families, employers and patients with comprehensive care options within their own community." The Pearland East Comprehensive Care Center opened in August and will celebrate its Grand Opening with the Pearland Chamber of Commerce on Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. The celebration is open to the public. For more information, visit CLS Health. About CLS Health CLS Health is a physician-owned healthcare group with a pioneering approach to comprehensive care. With more than 45 locations and 300-plus providers in the Greater Houston area, CLS Health emphasizes the satisfaction and empowerment of its physicians as a key element in delivering exceptional patient care. To learn more, visit CLS Health. Contact:

Amy Derong

Marketing Manager - Specialty

amy.derong@cls.health SOURCE: CLS Health

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