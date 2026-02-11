Clordisys Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Former Sterigenics Leaders to Support Growth and Continued Scaling of Contract Sterilization Operations

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clordisys Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of chlorine dioxide gas contract sterilization services and an established alternative to ethylene oxide (EO), today announced the addition of Cody Lane and Kenneth Allen, two former Sterigenics leaders, to its executive team.

This leadership expansion reflects Clordisys' continued scaling of its commercial operations, expanded capacity, and ability to support increasing demand across its existing contract sterilization platform and future facilities.

The addition of Lane and Allen further strengthens Clordisys' position as a commercial-scale contract sterilization provider for complex medical device and pharmaceutical products.

Cody Lane, Director of Business Development, joins Clordisys to guide customer engagement across feasibility, validation, and long-term commercial and contractual relationships. Lane brings more than 14 years of technical and commercial experience spanning biologics, medical devices, and contract sterilization. His background includes more than six years at Sterigenics supporting pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers across ethylene oxide, gamma, X-ray, and E-beam sterilization modalities, as well as extensive experience in biologics manufacturing, R&D support, and in-house sterilization operations.

Lane's expertise in sterilization science, regulatory expectations, and practical implementation supports customers transitioning from development programs into validated, scalable commercial processing, particularly as demand for effective EO alternatives continues to grow.

Kenneth Allen, Vice President of Operations, brings more than 33 years of leadership experience across life sciences and medtech, including senior roles in operations, quality, and general management at Sterigenics, Arrow International, Boston Scientific, Fresenius Medical Care, bioMérieux, AstraZeneca, and Integra Life Sciences. Allen oversees commercial operations across Clordisys' contract sterilization business, reinforcing an operational foundation focused on throughput, reliability, and scalability.

Allen's experience includes direct leadership of ethylene oxide, gamma, and steam sterilization facilities, as well as large-scale remediation efforts, quality system transformation, digital modernization, and operational excellence initiatives. His operational leadership supports continued capacity expansion and disciplined execution as additional sterilization facilities come online.

"These additions represent an important step in Clordisys' continued growth," said Mark Lecher, Chief Executive Officer of Clordisys. "Cody and Ken bring deep sterilization expertise, operational discipline, and industry credibility. Their leadership enhances our ability to deliver consistent performance, regulatory confidence, and scalable capacity for our customers."

The leadership expansion closely follows the launch of Clordisys' new website and refreshed brand identity, reflecting the company's continued evolution as a contract sterilization partner focused on safety, scalability, and operational excellence.

With increased leadership depth and operational strength, Clordisys continues to advance chlorine dioxide gas sterilization as a viable, high-throughput EO alternative for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers worldwide.

Contact: Emily Lorcheim, ClorDiSys, Phone: 908-236-4100, emilylorcheim@clordisys.com, 50 Tannery Rd, Suite 1, Branchburg, NJ 08876

