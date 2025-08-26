Clongen Laboratories, LLC Announces Launch of Sister Company Clongen Pharma, LLC in March 2026

The new company will focus on the development of novel, targeted cancer therapeutics.
GAITHERSBURG, Md.,
Aug. 25, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Clongen Laboratories, LLC, a provider of molecular diagnostic services for infectious diseases and a contract research organization for the biotechnology industry, announces plans to launch a sister company, Clongen Pharma, LLC in
"We are exploring a new direction with this strategic decision," said Dr. Ahmed Kilani, President and Laboratory Director of Clongen Laboratories, LLC. "Our intention is to continue serving our clients while establishing Clongen Pharma, LLC as a separate entity to complement our current services and meet additional market needs. This initiative aligns with our objectives to address health challenges," added Dr. Kilani.
Clongen Pharma, LLC will be headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD, focusing on developing and evaluating technologies for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company will recruit scientists with relevant expertise in cancer biology and therapeutic approaches. Further details, including the launch of the company website, will be provided in future updates.
"We anticipate engaging with academic institutions and establishing avenues for potential partnerships and investments," said Dr. Ahmed Kilani.
About Clongen Pharma, LLC
Clongen Pharma, LLC is a privately held early-stage cancer therapeutics company located in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Additional information will be announced in upcoming months.
About Clongen Laboratories, LLC
Clongen Laboratories provides contract research services and molecular diagnostics as a CAP-accredited facility, licensed as a clinical laboratory in four states. Since its founding in 2004, the company has expanded its service offerings. Based in Gaithersburg, MD, Clongen Laboratories is positioned near major research and biotechnology institutions. The laboratory develops diagnostic tests using rapid detection methods for human and animal health. For more information, please visit www.clongen.com
