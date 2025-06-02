Bioz, Inc. , the go-to solution for AI-backed validation of products through scientific citation data, is joining forces with Clinx Science Instruments , a trusted provider of advanced scientific imaging systems. Through the integration of Bioz Badges and a Bioz Content Hub, Clinx is empowering researchers to discover and trust their chemiluminescence imaging systems and animal/plant In Vivo imaging systems more easily than ever before.

Clinx products, particularly under the chemiluminescence and In Vivo imaging category, are seeing increased visibility and user engagement thanks to Bioz's AI-driven tools. By embedding Bioz Badges directly onto product webpages, Clinx allows customers to instantly view citations from peer-reviewed publications that feature their imaging systems, eliminating the need to manually gather references or wait on support teams.

Clinx's product visibility has also expanded through Bioz.com , an AI-powered search engine used by over 16 million researchers worldwide. Scientists searching for chemiluminescence imaging systems can now discover Clinx's products directly within relevant search results and click through to their product webpages. This seamless backlinking not only drives high-quality traffic but also connects researchers with peer-reviewed validation and purchasing options in just a few clicks.

Joyce Zhang , Marketing Manager at Clinx Science Instruments, said, "Bioz has helped us surface more visibility and credibility for our products, especially in our two major product lines, chemiluminescence imaging and In Vivo imaging systems. We've also seen strong engagement with our Bioz Content Hub, and we love the global map feature. It's a great way to show the breadth of our product adoption around the world."

Since the collaboration began, Clinx has seen a steady increase in traffic, along with high click-through rates on both their Bioz Badges and Content Hub. This increased engagement translates into greater awareness and more confident purchasing decisions among scientists.

"Clinx is leveraging Bioz tools in all the right ways, putting publication-based validation front and center while also demonstrating global adoption," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Bioz. "They are providing researchers with the transparency and evidence they need, right at the time of decision making."

By surfacing high-quality publication data, detailed usage information, and global reach through Bioz's platform, Clinx is strengthening its digital presence while supporting researchers in making faster, evidence-backed decisions.

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

Clinx Science Instruments develops and manufactures innovative imaging solutions for the life sciences industry, including gel, chemiluminescence, and fluorescence imaging systems. Known for reliability and advanced technology, Clinx serves researchers across academic, pharmaceutical, and biotech institutions around the globe.

