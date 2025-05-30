Clinical Trials Demonstrate Monitoring PD-L1 Upregulation Using LifeTracDx Blood Test Could Support New Treatment Path for Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatv Bio, a Division of Creatv MicroTech, Inc. ("Creatv") in collaboration with CytoDyn Inc. ("CytoDyn") presents promising four-year survival rates from a pooled clinical trial analysis of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer ("mTNBC") treated with leronlimab and PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitors ("ICI"). Leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, was tested with and without ICIs in n=28 mTNBC patients. Results indicated that leronlimab treatment correlated with increased expression of PD-L1 on circulating tumor associated cells, as measured using the LifeTracDx® blood test from Creatv. The analysis also revealed promising survival observations among patients who experienced a significant increase in PD-L1 expression and subsequently pursued treatment with an ICI. Four year follow-up results were presented at the ESMO Breast Cancer meeting on May 15, 2025 by Dr. Richard Pestell, available here.

The LifeTracDx® is a universal cancer blood test that uses both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and Cancer Associated Macrophage-Like (CAML) cells, macrophages that engulf tumor cells, as sensitive and accurate markers for real-time monitoring of tumor response in cancer patients. In the trials presented at ESMO, results showed that monitoring the expressions of PD-L1 before and after induction of leronlimab using the LifeTracDx® blood test identified upregulation of PD-L1 expression in 76% of patients after therapy induction. In a 4-year overall survival follow-up, 5 of the patients with upregulated PD-L1 detected by LifeTracDx® blood test and treated with the ICIs atezolizumab or pembrolizumab were alive after four years.

About Creatv Bio

Creatv Bio is a cancer screening and cancer diagnostics company providing testing services to patients and to pharma companies to support drug development from its laboratory in NJ. Creatv's scientists were the first to publish on CAMLs found in the blood of cancer patients. LifeTracDx® blood tests have an array of clinical applications including predicting response to a new therapy in 30 days, providing companion/complementary diagnostics such as PD-L1 using blood samples, providing information about aggressiveness of the cancer, detection of minimal residual disease, early detection of cancer recurrence, and cancer screening. For a complete listing of our journal publications and posters, please visit our website.

