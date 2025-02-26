SUBSCRIBE
Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming March 2025 Investor Conferences

February 26, 2025 | 
1 min read

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM) today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences detailed below.

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference
Format: Formal presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: March 4, 2025
Time: 9:50 a.m. ET
Webcast: Click here

Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference 2025
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: March 10, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: Click here

About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody currently in IND-enabling studies for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

Investors
Chris Brinzey
ICR Healthcare
chris.brinzey@icrhealthcare.com
339-970-2843

Media
Jon Yu
ICR Healthcare
jon.yu@icrhealthcare.com
475-395-5375

