Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 3, 2025

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences detailed below.

Guggenheim's 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Location: Boston

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Baird Biotech Discovery Series

Location: Virtual

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler’s 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

The live webcasts will be accessible via the “Investors & Media” section of the Climb Bio website. Webcast replays will be available on the Climb Bio website beginning approximately two hours after each webcast event and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Climb Bio, Inc.

Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody in development for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.

Investors and Media

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

ctanzi@kendallir.com