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Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 12, 2026

May 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the upcoming conferences detailed below.

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, May 19
Time: 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Thursday, June 4
Time: 2:35 – 3:05 p.m. ET

The live webcasts will be accessible via the “Investors & Media” section of the Climb Bio website. Webcast replays will be available on the Climb Bio website beginning approximately two hours after each webcast event and will be archived for at least 30 days.

About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody in development for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com

Investors and Media
Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.
Kendall Investor Relations
ctanzi@kendallir.com


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