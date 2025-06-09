Clene Inc. Chief Executive Officer Rob Etherington to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

Clene Inc. announced that Rob Etherington, Chief Executive Officer and President, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.



About Clene Inc.

Clene Inc., (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit www.clene.com or follow us onX (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.



Event: Q2 Investor Summit

Presentation Time:1:00 PM ET

Location: WEBCAST LINK



Conference Overview and Structure



The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.



This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors



To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.



