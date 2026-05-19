Claritas Rx Strengthens Executive Team with New CRO and Two VP Promotions

Leadership Expansion Reflects Continued Growth and Commitment to Customer and Patient Impact

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritas Rx, the patient journey experts, announced new leadership appointments designed to continue growth and scale. The company has welcomed Keith Pensabene as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and has promoted Meghna Misra to Vice President, Product and Shelly Howard to Vice President, Customer Operations.

Mr. Pensabene brings more than 25 years of executive sales and revenue leadership experience across the life sciences and enterprise software sectors. He has held senior leadership roles at Blue Mountain, STARLIMS, IQVIA, Pilgrim Quality Solutions, and Accenture. Keith holds a BA in Management from Gettysburg College.

Ms. Misra has been a pivotal contributor to the development of Claritas Rx’s Ascend® platform, a foundational element of the company’s continued growth and ability to innovate for customers. Prior to Claritas Rx, she held senior product leadership roles at Microsoft, Intuit, Netsmart, and Pure Storage. She holds a BE in Electrical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur and an MS in Computer Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Ms. Howard is a commercial operations and data leader with more than 25 years of experience in the biotech and pharma industry. She has held leadership roles at Merck and Sanofi and spent 15 years at Genentech in commercial operations leading commercial data strategy and technology-enabled solutions. At Claritas Rx, Shelly has been instrumental in building the operational foundation that enables our customers to get maximum value from the platform. She holds a BA in Environmental Science from the University of Kansas and an MBA from Baker University.

“I’m delighted to welcome Keith to our Claritas Rx Executive Team and to recognize Meghna and Shelly with these well-deserved promotions,” said Michael Fitzgibbons. “As we continue to scale, their background and expertise will help us not only accelerate growth and go-to-market execution but also deliver the platform innovation and customer operational excellence that are critical to a fast-growing company and to the patients and clients we serve.”

About Claritas Rx

Based in South San Francisco, CA, Claritas Rx helps rare disease and specialty brands remove the barriers that keep patients from accessing and staying on the treatments they need. By uniting the most complete view of the patient journey with purpose-built technologies, we predict and resolve access challenges before they disrupt care. Our intelligent solutions combine advanced analytics, real-world data, AI, and in-line CRM capabilities to increase start and refill rates, reduce abandonment, and improve brand performance. For more information, visit www.ClaritasRx.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Brennan

EBrennan@ClaritasRx.com