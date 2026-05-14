Claritas Rx Chief Technology Officer Bhupesh Bajaj Named to PM360 ELITE 100 List

Mr. Bajaj Recognized in the Data Miners Category for Transforming Complex Healthcare Data into Actionable Patient Outcomes

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritas Rx, the patient journey experts, today announced that Bhupesh Bajaj, Chief Technology Officer, has been named to the prestigious PM360 ELITE 100 list in the Data Miners category. The annual recognition highlights the most exceptional, innovative, and transformative leaders shaping the healthcare and life sciences industries today.

Mr. Bajaj was recognized for his groundbreaking work redefining how data is harnessed to drive meaningful outcomes in specialty healthcare. Under his leadership, Claritas Rx has reimagined the Ascend® platform, evolving it into a cloud-hosted SaaS solution that integrates real-world specialty data with advanced analytics, AI, and intelligent case management to generate actionable insights across the patient journey. The result: measurable improvements in patient access and adherence, including higher fill and refill rates and faster response times from specialty pharmacies.

"Bhupesh exemplifies what it means to put patients at the center of everything we build," said Michael Fitzgibbons, CEO of Claritas Rx. "His ability to bridge deep technical expertise with a clear understanding of the business and clinical challenges facing our customers has been instrumental in advancing our platform and, more importantly, in helping more patients get on and stay on the treatments they need. This recognition is well-deserved, and we are proud to have him leading our technology vision."

Winners are profiled in PM360’s 2026 ELITE issue. For more information, visit www.pm360online.com.

About Claritas Rx

Based in South San Francisco, CA, Claritas Rx helps rare disease and specialty brands remove the barriers that keep patients from accessing and staying on the treatments they need. By uniting the most complete view of the patient journey with purpose-built technologies, we predict and resolve access challenges before they disrupt care. Our intelligent solutions combine advanced analytics, real-world data, AI, and in-line CRM capabilities to increase start and refill rates, reduce abandonment, and improve brand performance. For more information, visit www.ClaritasRx.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Brennan

EBrennan@ClaritasRx.com