Claritas Rx Appoints Biopharma Commercial Leader Jonathan Witt to Board of Directors

Former Genentech Senior Vice President Brings More Than 25 Years of Biopharma Experience to Guide Continued Growth and Patient Impact

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritas Rx, the patient journey experts, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Witt to its Board of Directors. Mr. Witt is an accomplished senior executive with more than 25 years of experience in U.S. and global biopharmaceutical roles. He has a proven record of evaluating market opportunities across diverse therapeutic areas, setting development, commercialization, and corporate strategy, building and scaling enterprise capabilities, and transforming organizations to deliver leading customer experiences.

Mr. Witt is the Chief Customer Experience Officer at Jazz Pharmaceuticals, where he leads the global commercial organization’s evolution to deliver a seamless, differentiated patient and customer experience across all therapeutic areas.

Before Jazz, Mr. Witt spent nearly 20 years at Genentech, most recently as Senior Vice President of Genentech Business Operations, a 1,000-person organization spanning omnichannel and customer experience, AI and advanced analytics, and patient access and support. He led the company’s Integrated Customer Experience strategy, which delivered $700 million in portfolio revenue in 2024, and guided a multi-year transformation of Genentech’s U.S. organization. He previously held vice president roles in pipeline strategy and commercialization, access and distribution, and market analysis and strategy.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Witt spent four years at Pfizer in neuroscience new product development and three years in healthcare management consulting with Towers Perrin. He holds an MBA in marketing and strategic management from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BA in economics from Princeton University.

“After more than 25 years inside biopharma companies, I know firsthand how much depends on what happens between a prescription and a patient starting therapy,” said Mr. Witt. “I’ve seen how hard it is for commercial and patient services teams to act on access barriers they can’t see. Claritas Rx brings visibility to that part of the patient journey, along with the tools to resolve challenges before they disrupt care. I see tremendous potential for Claritas Rx solutions to power meaningful impact for biopharma customers and the patients they serve, and I’m excited to help guide the company’s next stage of growth.”

“Jonathan has spent his career building the kind of customer-centric, data-driven commercial organizations our clients are working toward every day,” said Michael Fitzgibbons, CEO of Claritas Rx. “His deep experience in patient access, omnichannel engagement, AI and analytics, and enterprise transformation will be invaluable as we continue to scale and deliver measurable results for rare disease and specialty brands and the patients they serve. We’re delighted to welcome him to our Board.”

About Claritas Rx

Based in South San Francisco, CA, Claritas Rx helps rare disease and specialty brands remove the barriers that keep patients from accessing and staying on the treatments they need. By uniting the most complete view of the patient journey with purpose-built technologies, we predict and resolve access challenges before they disrupt care. Our intelligent solutions combine advanced analytics, real-world data, AI, and in-line CRM capabilities to increase start and refill rates, reduce abandonment, and improve brand performance. For more information, visit www.ClaritasRx.com.

Media Contact:

Emily Brennan

EBrennan@ClaritasRx.com