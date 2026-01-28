Clarametyx Biosciences Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board With Expert Appointments to Advance Pipeline Programs

Drs. Bruce Forrest, George Siber, Obadiah Plante and David Zarley appointed to guide Clarametyx’s anti-biofilm technologies for chronic respiratory disease

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarametyx Biosciences, Inc. (“Clarametyx”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immune-enabling medicines to address biofilm-driven chronic respiratory disease, today announced the appointment of four new expert advisors to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) – Bruce Forrest, MD, George Siber, MD, Obadiah Plante, PhD, and C. David Zarley, PhD – as the Company accelerates development for its anti-biofilm technologies in chronic respiratory disease following the recent announcement of positive top line data for its lead asset, CMTX-101.

“On the heels of our positive topline trial data, we continue to build momentum with our anti-biofilm therapeutic pipeline and have bold aspirations to enrich this pipeline with complementary programs that can address persistent unmet medical needs. The evolution of our Scientific Advisory Board is a critical step to enable us to fully explore the clinical potential reach of these approaches,” said David V. Richards, Chief Executive Officer. “Drs. Forrest, Siber, Plante and Zarley, each of whom have world-class biologic therapeutic and vaccine expertise and a deep appreciation for the need for innovation in addressing biofilm-driven disease, will offer critical external validation and insights to help enhance our ongoing development efforts.”

Clarametyx welcomes these new colleagues to our SAB:

Dr. Bruce Forrest brings over 35 years of global leadership in pharmaceutical development with specialty expertise in biopharmaceuticals and vaccines development. Dr. Forrest previously served as Board Member, Corporate Officer and Executive Director (Head) of R&D for Wyeth K.K. in Japan and as Senior Vice President at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (now Pfizer).

Dr. George Siber is an infectious disease-trained physician with 50 years of experience in developing vaccines and antibody products. Dr. Siber was most recently a Co-founder and Board Member of Affinivax. He was previously Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Wyeth Vaccines (now Pfizer).

Dr. Obadiah Plante is an internationally recognized leader in biotech, vaccines and infectious disease research. He is President at P5 Innovations and recently served as SVP and Head of Research at Kinvard Bio. Previously, he led vaccine and immunotherapy research in infectious disease at Moderna.

Dr. David Zarley has over 30 years of experience in the research, development and manufacturing of viral, bacterial and therapeutic vaccines. He was previously Vice President for Program Management at Pfizer Vaccine Research and Development.

About Clarametyx Biosciences

Clarametyx Biosciences is combating the formidable challenge of chronic respiratory diseases through an innovative technology platform targeting the biofilm—a protective layer around bacteria that drives inflammation and disease exacerbation. The Columbus, Ohio-based company is building a pipeline of immune-enabling medicines, including CMTX-101, which has completed a successful Phase 2a study for cystic fibrosis-related, biofilm-driven infections, and CMTX-301, which is in preclinical development. For more information, visit us on the web or on LinkedIn.

