City of Tustin Honors Avid Bioservices, the Reshoring Leader

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Avid Bioservices, the U.S. leader in mid-scale biologics manufacturing, has received the City of Tustin's Business Recognition Award in the Industrial & Manufacturing – Life Sciences category. The recognition affirms Avid's market-defining role in strengthening domestic supply and setting the standard for flexible biologics capacity.

Council Member Ryan Gallagher presented the award in October of 2026 to Kenneth Bilenberg, Group President and CEO of Avid, in the city where the company's story began. Tustin has been central to Avid's growth, and today the company's local teams lead the way in advancing biologics from process development through commercial supply.

"The U.S. needs more mid-scale biologics capacity, and Avid is the clear market leader," said Bilenberg. "With Tustin as our base and an outstanding track record behind us, we set the standard for helping biopharmaceutical partners bring life-changing therapies to patients worldwide. We thank the City for recognizing Avid."

"Our Business Recognition Luncheon celebrates world-class businesses like Avid Bioservices that invest in Tustin, create quality jobs, and contribute to our city's economic vibrancy. As Mayor, it is a privilege to represent a community that has been home to Avid for more than 30 years, and I look forward to their continued success and contributions for years to come," Austin Lumbard, Mayor of Tustin.

Avid is shaping the biomanufacturing workforce of tomorrow. In collaboration with local universities and regional training programs, the company is continually developing the next generation of biologics talent needed to accelerate the reshoring of innovation and manufacturing in the United States. Students from these programs are already joining Avid in full-time roles, reinforcing the company's leadership in building the talent behind the mid-scale market.

About Avid Bioservices



Avid Bioservices is a leading U.S.-based mammalian cell-culture contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing integrated cell line development, process development, analytical development and CGMP biologics manufacturing from DNA to IND through commercial supply. www.avidbio.com

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SOURCE Avid Bioservices