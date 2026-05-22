City of Hope Researchers Present Advances in Targeted Therapies, Microbiome Science and Blood Cancers at ASCO 2026

New findings in kidney, liver and prostate cancers reflect the shift toward more personalized, biology-driven treatment.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Researchers from City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States with its National Medical Center ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report, will present new findings at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, where the cancer center will showcase 49 abstracts spanning solid tumors and blood cancers.

This year’s research, to be presented in Chicago from May 29 to June 2, reflects growing efforts to tailor cancer treatment based on tumor biology, prior therapies and patient-specific factors that influence response.

“Cancer care is entering a new phase where understanding the biology of each patient’s disease is just as important as the treatment itself,” said Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope chief physician executive. “The research we are presenting at ASCO demonstrates how precision medicine is becoming a reality across cancer types, and how we can use that insight to deliver smarter therapies, improve outcomes and move the field forward.”

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Microbiome insights may help predict immunotherapy benefit in kidney cancer

City of Hope researchers report that gut microbiome composition may influence how patients respond to immunotherapy combinations in metastatic renal cell carcinoma, pointing to a potential biomarker that could help guide treatment selection in the future.

The microbiome is a rising focus at City of Hope, highlighted by a recent symposium that convened federal health leaders and top cancer centers to accelerate progress in the field.

The study findings come from a combined analysis of two randomized phase 1 trials evaluating standard-of-care immune checkpoint inhibitor regimens with or without the addition of CBM5881, a live biotherapeutic designed to modulate the gut microbiome. The trials enrolled treatment-naïve patients with metastatic disease who received either nivolumab plus ipilimumab or nivolumab plus cabozantinib, reflecting commonly used immunotherapy-based frontline options.

Across the combined dataset, patients who received CBM588 in addition to immunotherapy achieved an objective response rate of 66.7%, compared with 20% among those receiving standard therapy alone. Median progression-free survival improved to 32.1 months with the combination versus 3.7 months with standard treatment.

Researchers also used a metagenomic measure called TOPOSCORE to assess gut imbalance and found that patients with a more disrupted microbiome saw the greatest benefit. In this subgroup, progression-free survival increased from 2.8 months to 24.9 months with the addition of CBM588. The association between microbiome profile and treatment response was particularly evident in patients who received nivolumab plus ipilimumab, suggesting that the microbiome may interact differently depending on the immunotherapy backbone.

The new data support a growing body of research linking the gut microbiome to immune response.

“These findings suggest the microbiome may play a direct role in shaping immunotherapy outcomes,” said Rahul Winayak, M.D., postdoctoral fellow at City of Hope. “If validated in larger studies, this approach could help guide treatment decisions and improve outcomes for patients with kidney cancer.”

A randomized phase 3 trial is underway to further evaluate this strategy.

Bispecific antibody combination improves outcomes for patients with lymphoma, including in earlier lines of therapy

Updated data from the phase 3 SUNMO trial continue to show that the combination of mosunetuzumab, a bispecific antibody, and polatuzumab vedotin, an antibody-drug conjugate, improves outcomes for patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

The study randomized patients to receive the combination regimen or standard chemotherapy with rituximab, gemcitabine and oxaliplatin. With a median follow-up of more than two years, the combination demonstrated an objective response rate of 70.3%, compared with 40.0% for standard therapy, along with a significant reduction in the risk of disease progression.

A key focus of this updated analysis was outcomes by line of therapy. Among patients who received treatment in the second-line setting, the combination produced higher response rates, deeper remissions and longer durations of response compared with both later-line patients and those who received chemotherapy. Median progression-free survival and duration of complete response were not reached in several subgroups, underscoring the durability of benefit.

The safety profile remained stable with longer follow-up, with low rates of higher-grade cytokine release syndrome and no observed neurotoxicity. These findings support use of this novel regimen in patients who are unable to tolerate aggressive chemotherapy.

“These results support the growing role of bispecific antibody-based combinations as an alternative to traditional chemotherapy,” said Elizabeth Budde2, M.D., Ph.D., executive medical director of the Enterprise Immune Effector Cell Program at City of Hope. “We are especially encouraged by the durability of responses in earlier lines of therapy, where improving long-term outcomes is critical for every patient.”

New therapy targeting a key cancer growth pathway shows promise in advanced liver cancer

City of Hope investigators are evaluating tegavivint, a first-in-class small-molecule inhibitor that targets the Wnt/β-catenin signaling pathway, a key driver in many liver cancers that have historically been difficult to treat.

The ongoing phase 1/2 study includes patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma who have received at least one prior line of systemic therapy and have disease that cannot be treated with surgery or localized therapies.

Among patients with Wnt pathway mutations detected with molecular profiling and treated within the recommended dose range, the therapy demonstrated clinical activity, with an objective response rate of 22%, disease control rate of 89% and median progression-free survival of eight months in patients treated earlier in their disease course.

Importantly, the study showed evidence of target engagement, including reductions in alpha-fetoprotein levels and changes in Wnt pathway circulating tumor DNA allele frequency. These findings suggest that the drug is affecting the intended biological pathway, a key challenge in prior efforts to target Wnt signaling.

“Targeting the Wnt pathway has long been a major challenge in oncology, but these data suggest we may finally be making progress,” said Daneng Li, M.D., gastrointestinal medical oncologist at City of Hope. “With further validation, this approach could meaningfully expand treatment options and provide a potential targeted therapy approach to improve outcomes for patients with advanced liver cancer.”

First-in-human study shows early activity for novel prostate cancer therapy

City of Hope researchers are presenting early results from a first-in-human study of ABBV-969, a dual-targeting antibody-drug conjugate that binds PSMA and STEAP1, two proteins commonly found in advanced prostate cancer. The therapy is designed to deliver a potent anti-cancer agent directly to tumor cells expressing PSMA and/or STEAP1 antigens.

The phase 1 study enrolled patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who had received multiple prior lines of therapy, including androgen receptor pathway inhibitors and taxane-based chemotherapy to stop cell division. Patients were treated across a range of dose levels to evaluate safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy.

Among patients with measurable disease, the therapy achieved an objective response rate of 45%, with responses observed across multiple dose levels starting at 3 mg/kg. Reductions in prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels were also common, with 67% of patients achieving a PSA50 response and 28% achieving deeper PSA declines of 90% or greater.

The study assessed a range of doses and dose optimization is ongoing. The study also demonstrated a manageable safety profile. The most common higher-grade adverse events were hematologic, including anemia, which were generally reversible and consistent with the drug’s mechanism of action.

“We are seeing early signals that this targeted approach can deliver meaningful responses, even in heavily pretreated patients,” said Tanya Dorff3, M.D., F.A.S.C.O., genitourinary medical oncologist at City of Hope. “The next step will be to better understand how to position this therapy to further improve outcomes.”

____________________ 1 City of Hope has an exclusive license agreement with Osel for intellectual property for the use of CBM588 in cancer. City of Hope is entitled to commercialization revenues from Osel pursuant to the terms of the exclusive license agreement. Dr. Peter Lee is entitled to a portion of any commercialization revenues City of Hope receives from Osel for the technology City of Hope licensed to Osel on which he is an inventor. Dr. Lee is a co-founder and board member of Osel and has an equity interest in Osel. 2 Dr. Elizabeth Budde is a paid consultant for F. Hoffmann-La Roche. 3 Dr. Tanya Dorff is a paid steering committee member for AbbVie.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center that is ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report at its core, City of Hope’s uniquely integrated model spans cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and a broad philanthropy program that powers its work. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, Orange County, California, campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Samiha Khanna

626-267-1038

skhanna@coh.org