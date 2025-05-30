City of Hope Atlanta Urges Bold Action to Address Rise in Cancer Among Younger Women

With Cancer Rates in Women Under 50 now 82% Higher Than Men, Leading National Cancer Research and Treatment Organization Calls for Age-Specific Research, Expanded Risk Assessments, and Lifetime Survivorship Support

Central to the push: expanded access to risk assessments, greater investment in age-specific, research, and a national standard for supportive care – addressing the needs of a new generation of survivors who navigate issues such as fertility, employment, mental health, body image, managing young families, and the risk of recurrence as well as new cancers for decades post-diagnosis.

With cancer rates in women under 50 now 82% higher in the U.S. than in men of the same age – and with women under 50 in Fulton County ranking #2 statewide for lung cancer (compared to others in their age group) and #32 for breast cancer – City of Hope is partnering with the American Cancer Society, Together for Supportive Cancer Care, Tigerlily Foundation, and others to champion three urgent avenues for change.

“New therapies are allowing more people with cancer to live longer. But the reality is that cancer research, treatment and even the support we provide have long been tailored to older patients that historically were most impacted by cancer,” said Kristin Higgins, M.D., chief clinical officer at City of Hope Atlanta. “Many women in Atlanta and across the nation are navigating a cancer landscape that fails to address their unique needs, including preserving their quality of life long after diagnosis.”

“Younger women are central to the cancer conversation. Yet too often their diagnosis comes too late and their care does not reflect the complexity of their lives," said Alpa V. Patel, PhD, Senior Vice President of Population Science at the American Cancer Society. "Population studies give us the insight to drive the next generation of research and treatments. And partnerships with organizations like City of Hope ensure those insights becomes action. It’s time to move beyond awareness and deliver new approaches that truly prioritize young women at every step of the cancer journey.”

Three Pillars of Change

A National Standard for Supportive Care – City of Hope and its partner, Together for Supportive Cancer Care, a national coalition including the American Cancer Society, advocacy groups and leading health systems, is calling for a national standard of care for health care providers and insurers that would ensure supportive services for cancer patients. Supportive Care focuses on the whole patient and family, helping manage the physical, social, emotional, psychological, spiritual, and practical/economic challenges of cancer and its treatment. For younger women, this includes tailored resources addressing fertility, family life, workforce re-emergence, financial health, and managing long-term risk of recurrence.

Expanding Risk Assessments – Many women could benefit from early detection but remain unaware of their heightened risk. City of Hope is joining the growing number of experts

Prioritizing Age-Specific Research – Women under 40 remain significantly underrepresented in clinical trials, a gap that limits development of age-specific treatments and personalized care strategies.

Speaking Out: Real Stories, Real Urgency

City of Hope’s call for change amplifies the voices of younger cancer survivors and the clinicians now treating them:

Fertility preservation is critical: Daniel Kellman, ND, FABNO, Director, Supportive Care & Integrative Medicine, naturopathic provider, City of Hope Atlanta. “We don’t talk enough about how cancer uniquely impacts younger women and their fertility. There are now techniques like ovarian tissue cryopreservation, which freezes ovarian tissues so it can be transplanted later. We’re also exploring ovarian suppression therapy to reduce the risk of chemotherapy-induced ovarian damage.”

Research That Reflects Younger Patients: Debora Bruno, M.D., M.S., medical director of clinical research and a thoracic medical oncologist at City of Hope Atlanta. “It is critical to emphasize that cancers historically considered 'diseases of older adults' are increasingly affecting younger women. These include hormone receptor positive breast cancer, colorectal cancer and lung cancer. However, outdated stereotypes remain deeply ingrained in the medical field, leading to gaps in appropriate risk assessment, prevention strategies, early diagnosis, and the implementation of personalized treatment approaches for this population."

The Overwhelming Nature of a Younger Cancer Diagnosis: Brittney Powell, 37, a wife and mother diagnosed with stage 2 estrogen-driven breast cancer in June 2023. “For years, I knew something wasn’t right with my body. I felt off — hormonally imbalanced, not myself. I brought it up to doctors time and time again, but I was always dismissed. Doctors told me, ‘You’re too young’ and ‘Everything looks normal.’ No one took me seriously, and no one ran the right tests. I share my story not for sympathy, but to empower — especially younger women. Young women need better screening, better protocols, and better care. We are not too young. We are not invisible. We matter.”

Acting on Hope

While cancer in younger women is a threat just beginning to be understood, City of Hope experts make the following recommendations for young people to lower or reduce their chances of incidence and recurrence.

Speak Up : If symptoms persist, trust your instincts. Seek a second opinion if needed. A strong doctor-patient partnership can make a critical difference.

: If symptoms persist, trust your instincts. Seek a second opinion if needed. A strong doctor-patient partnership can make a critical difference. Know Your Risk, Including Your Genetics, Family History and Lifestyle : Genetic mutations cause only 5-10% of cancers, but understanding your family history can guide early screening, prevention strategies, and lifestyle adjustments. There are several respected simple risk assessment tools available, including on the National Cancer Institute website are available

: Genetic mutations cause only 5-10% of cancers, but understanding your family history can guide early screening, prevention strategies, and lifestyle adjustments. There are several respected simple risk assessment tools available, including on the National Cancer Institute Adopt Healthier Lifestyles : Reduce processed foods, alcohol consumption, and sedentary behaviors, and stop smoking. Lower fat in the diet promotes general health. And research shows a poor diet can impact gut health — including bacterial composition — which may play a role in the rise of colorectal cancer in young adults. Maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise is also important, especially after menopause.

: Reduce processed foods, alcohol consumption, and sedentary behaviors, and stop smoking. Lower fat in the diet promotes general health. And research shows a poor diet can impact gut health — including bacterial composition — which may play a role in the rise of colorectal cancer in young adults. Maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise is also important, especially after menopause. Address Fertility Needs Upfront : Fertility preservation is often possible if planned before treatment begins. This includes preserving either fertilized or unfertilized eggs harvested from the ovaries, which can now be completed quickly after a diagnosis is made and before treatment. Women should feel empowered to discuss fertility options at diagnosis.

: Fertility preservation is often possible if planned before treatment begins. This includes preserving either fertilized or unfertilized eggs harvested from the ovaries, which can now be completed quickly after a diagnosis is made and before treatment. Women should feel empowered to discuss fertility options at diagnosis. Access Supportive Care: Supportive care improves outcomes, reduces recurrence risk, and enhances quality of life. Younger survivors should seek services

Resources

