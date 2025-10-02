Cirtec Medical Appoints Steven Chevillotte to its Board of Directors

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirtec Medical, a global leader in design, development, and manufacturing of complex Class II and III medical devices, is pleased to announce that Steven Chevillotte has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Steven brings over two decades of international leadership experience spanning the life sciences, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors. Known for driving growth in highly regulated, highly engineered environments, Steven has developed a strong track record in operational excellence, M&A, and post-merger integration.

He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of SaniSure, a global leader in the design and manufacture of single-use equipment for bioprocessing. Since taking the helm in 2022, he has led initiatives to strengthen global operations, accelerate Voice-of-Customer-based innovation, and expand go-to-market strategies worldwide. Prior to becoming CEO, he served as Chief Financial Officer of SaniSure, from June 2021 to June 2022.

Steven’s leadership background includes senior executive roles in both finance and operations. He previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Integrated Polymer Solutions and Consolidated Aerospace Manufacturing, where he played a critical role in driving revenue growth from $240 million to $400 million in under three years, culminating in the company's successful $1.5 billion acquisition by Stanley Black & Decker.

Earlier in his career, Steven spent nearly a decade at ZEISS Surgical Ophthalmology, where he held progressively senior roles including Vice President of U.S. Operations, Chief Financial Officer, and ultimately President of ZEISS North America. His work helped advance ZEISS's integrated surgical platform in areas such as cataract, refractive, retina, and corneal surgery.

“Steven has consistently demonstrated the kind of visionary leadership and operational discipline that drives real, measurable value,” said Rich Relyea, Partner at 3i. “I’ve seen firsthand how Steven fosters growth, drives efficiency, and builds high-performing teams. I’m confident his experience will add significant value to the Cirtec Medical board as it enters its next phase of growth.”

“Steven’s proven leadership in complex global environments and his ability to bridge technical depth with financial and operational acumen make him a valuable addition to our board,” said Shar Matin, CEO of Cirtec Medical. “We’re excited to benefit from his insights as we continue to scale our business, invest in technologies and innovate for our customers.”

“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors at Cirtec Medical,” said Steven on his appointment. “I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and supporting the team in achieving its mission and delivering long-term value for customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

About Cirtec Medical

Cirtec Medical is a global leader in design, development, and manufacturing of complex Class II and III medical devices, specializing in active implant systems, interventional devices, and precision components. Since 1987, Cirtec Medical has built extensive in-house capabilities that enable the company to serve as a single-source partner and collaborate with customers to transform their technology into innovative medical devices across a wide array of therapies, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics and other minimally invasive device applications. Cirtec Medical’s deep expertise in precision component design and manufacturing supports every stage of the product lifecycle, ensuring uncompromising quality and performance. With 11 global facilities and a vertically integrated approach, Cirtec Medical aims to expedite time to market, reduce risk, and accelerate revenue generation for our partners. Learn more at CirtecMed.com.

