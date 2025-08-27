Circurna Engages GATC Health for AI-Powered Discovery to Accelerate ciRNA™ Circular RNA Therapeutics

AI-driven discovery aims to speed development, improve delivery precision, and expand therapeutic potential of Circurna’s ciRNA™ circular RNA platform

HOUSTON and IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circurna, (www.circurna.com) a biotechnology company advancing its proprietary ciRNA™ circular RNA platform, and GATC Health, a leading tech-bio company leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to transform drug discovery and development, today announced an agreement to accelerate discovery and optimization for Circurna’s ciRNA™ circular RNA therapeutics by applying GATC’s advanced artificial intelligence platform. The collaboration is designed to enhance the design, delivery, and targeting of Circurna’s next-generation RNA therapeutics. Under the terms of the agreement, GATC will receive a combination of cash and equity compensation along with milestone-based incentives.

Circular RNA is rapidly emerging as a next-generation therapeutic modality, offering enhanced stability and protein expression compared to traditional mRNA, with potential to redefine the field. Aiming to capitalize on the promise of this cutting-edge therapeutic modality, Circurna will leverage the results from GATC’s AI platform to optimize key components of Circurna’s ciRNA™ therapeutics in the near term, including validated lipid nanoparticle (LNP) designs for thermostability, targeting ligands for delivery to specific cells and tissues, and improved payload candidates, thus accelerating Circurna’s pipeline in oncology, infectious disease, and other high-unmet need areas.

“After carefully reviewing other AI technology platforms for drug discovery, Circurna selected GATC’s predictive AI discovery platform as the best assurance of getting its ciRNA™platform on the right path with speed and precision,” said Dr. Mariano García-Blanco, Co-Founder and Scientific Advisor of Circurna. “GATC Health’s cutting-edge platform gives us access to one of the most advanced AI discovery engines in the world, thereby allowing us to combine their AI-powered optimization capabilities with our ciRNA™ platform to shorten development timelines and create more precise, scalable therapies for patients.”

Jayson Uffens, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of GATC Health added: "Circurna represents an exciting innovation in RNA science, and their choice of GATC will accelerate their path to success in this rapidly evolving field. By applying our innovative AI models to Circurna’s cutting-edge ciRNA™ platform, we expect to help them unlock faster timelines, greater precision, and ultimately, a stronger position in the rapidly evolving RNA field."

About Circurna

Circurna is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapeutics powered by its proprietary ciRNA™ platform, a breakthrough circular RNA technology with broad potential across oncology, autoimmune disorders, and select high-impact infectious diseases. Spun out from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Circurna is advancing a versatile approach to address some of the most urgent unmet medical needs.

The ciRNA™ platform delivers enhanced stability, prolonged protein expression, and greater potency compared to linear RNA, enabling the creation of targeted and durable treatments ranging from protein therapeutics and antibodies to multi-payload constructs. Backed by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through its prestigious ReVAMP grant in collaboration with 13 leading institutions, Circurna is committed to transforming treatment paradigms and building a healthier, more resilient future. For more information, visit circurna.com.

About GATC Health

GATC Health is a technology-driven biopharmaceutical company revolutionizing drug discovery and development through its Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform. MAT simulates complex human biology to predict how drugs will perform in the body, achieving 87% accuracy in forecasting sensitivity and 91% accuracy in predicting specificity—representing an 11x improvement over industry benchmarks—while analyzing 400 trillion biological data points in minutes. The company serves biopharma, healthcare, and investment partners by providing predictive analyses of molecules for safety and efficacy, as well as creating novel intellectual property and optimizing clinical strategies. By uniting advanced AI, multiomics, and predictive modeling, GATC is accelerating breakthroughs and reducing costly late-stage failures to bring safer, more effective therapies to patients worldwide. For more information, visit www.gatchealth.com .

