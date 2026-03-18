Circle Pharma to Present New Clinical and Preclinical Data at AACR 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation targeted macrocycle therapeutics for cancer, today announced upcoming presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, taking place April 17-22 in San Diego.

Presentations will highlight progress across Circle Pharma’s cyclin inhibitor programs and its MXMO™ platform, including preclinical findings and an oral plenary highlighting early clinical activity for CID-078, a first-in-class, orally bioavailable macrocyclic cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentations

Title: Early clinical activity from the phase 1 evaluation of CID-078, a novel Cyclin A/B-RxL inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors

Session Title: Clinical Trials Plenary Session: New Frontiers in Precision Oncology

Date & Time: Sunday, April 19, 1:00-3:00 p.m. PST

Presenter: Afshin Dowlati, M.D.



Title: Discovery of CID-078, a first-in-class oral macrocycle cyclin A/B-RxL inhibitor, for the treatment of cancers with RB1 loss or hyperactivated E2F

Session Title: New Drugs on the Horizon: Part 3

Date & Time: Monday, April 20, 10:15-11:45 a.m. PST

Presenter: Marie Evangelista, Ph.D.

Poster Presentation

Title: Orally Bioavailable Peptide Macrocycles Disrupting Intracellular Protein-Protein Interactions: Selective Inhibitors of the RxL-binding Site of Cyclin Family Proteins

Session Title: Chemistry to the Clinic Part 3 of 4: Novel Modalities, Targets, and Mechanisms in Drugging Oncogenic Pathways

Date & Time: Saturday, April 18, 12:30-2:00 p.m. PST

Presenter: Justin Shapiro, Ph.D.

About CID-078, Circle Pharma’s Oral Cyclin A/B RxL Inhibitor Program

CID-078 is an orally bioavailable macrocycle with dual activity blocking protein-protein interactions between both cyclins A and B and key substrates that bind to them via conserved RxL motifs. CID-078 selectively targets tumor cells with oncogenic alterations that cause cell cycle dysregulation, including alterations in the tumor suppressor RB1. In preclinical studies, Circle Pharma’s cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors have been shown to potently and selectively disrupt the protein-to-protein interaction between cyclins A and B and their key substrates and modulators, including E2F (a substrate of cyclin A) and MYT1 (a modulator of cyclin B). Preclinical studies have demonstrated the ability of these cyclin A/B RxL inhibitors to cause single-agent tumor regressions in multiple in vivo models. A multicenter Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT06577987) is currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RB1 alterations.

About Circle Pharma

Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop next-generation targeted therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies, including for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. The company’s lead program, CID-078, is a cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development for patients with advanced solid tumors. Circle Pharma is based in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information, please visit us at circlepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media:

Josie Butler

1AB

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Investors:

Matt Clawson

1AB

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