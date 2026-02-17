SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Circle Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation targeted macrocycle therapeutics for cancer, today announced management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in February and March, as follows:



Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Presentation Date/Time: 3:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026
Participants: David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer; Anne Borgman, M.D., chief medical officer; Rob Lauzen, chief financial officer
Location: Virtual

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference
Date: Monday, March 2, 2026
Participants: David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer; Anne Borgman, M.D., chief medical officer; Rob Lauzen, chief financial officer
Location: Boston

Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Participants: David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer; Rob Lauzen, chief financial officer
Location: Miami

About Circle Pharma
Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop next-generation targeted therapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies, including for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. The company’s lead program, CID-078, is a cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development for patients with advanced solid tumors. Circle Pharma is based in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information, please visit us at circlepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


Contacts

Media:
Josie Butler, 1AB
josie@1abmedia.com

Investors:
Rob Lauzen, Circle Pharma
Robert.Lauzen@circlepharma.com

Northern California Events
