Circle Pharma Appoints Rob Lauzen as Chief Financial Officer

November 3, 2025 | 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation targeted macrocycle therapeutics for cancer, today announced the appointment of Rob Lauzen as chief financial officer. Mr. Lauzen brings deep financial expertise and broad experience within the life sciences industry, having most recently served as chief financial officer of Prilenia Therapeutics, where he oversaw all aspects of the company’s capital strategy, finance, and investor relations functions.



“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to the Circle Pharma leadership team,” said David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Circle Pharma. “This is an exciting time for Circle as we advance our lead program, CID-078, through Phase 1 clinical development and continue to expand our pipeline of first-in-class oral macrocycle therapeutics that target cyclins — key drivers of cancer that have long been considered undruggable. Rob’s proven expertise in corporate finance, capital markets, and strategic planning will be instrumental as we build on our strong momentum and position the company for long-term growth.”

Prior to serving as chief financial officer of Prilenia Therapeutics, Mr. Lauzen was vice president, investor relations and head of financial planning & analysis at Dyne Therapeutics. Earlier, Mr. Lauzen held roles in the healthcare investment banking group at Morgan Stanley, where he advised clients on a broad range of strategic and financing needs, executing over $185 billion in M&A transactions and over $10 billion of equity offerings. Mr. Lauzen holds a B.A. in engineering sciences from Dartmouth College.

“I’m excited to join Circle Pharma at such a pivotal stage in its evolution,” said Mr. Lauzen. “With a strong scientific foundation and a clear focus on cyclins that are implicated in large populations of cancer patients, Circle is well positioned to deliver transformative new therapies. I look forward to supporting the team’s mission to translate this groundbreaking science into meaningful benefits for patients and value for our stakeholders.”

About Circle Pharma

Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop next-generation targeted therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. The company’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies, including for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. The company’s lead program, CID-078, is a cyclin A/B RxL inhibitor in Phase 1 clinical development for patients with advanced solid tumors. Circle Pharma is based in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information, please visit us at circlepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.


