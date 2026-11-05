Circle Pharma Announces Participation in November 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation targeted macrocycle therapeutics for cancer, today announced management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November:

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 1:30 p.m. ET

Participants: David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer; Rob Lauzen, chief financial officer

Location: New York, NY

LifeSci Growth & Innovation Summit

1x1 Meetings: Monday, November 16, 2026

Participants: David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer; Rob Lauzen, chief financial officer

Location: London, UK

About Circle Pharma

Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop next-generation targeted therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. Circle Pharma’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies, including for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. Circle Pharma is based in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information, please visit us at circlepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media:

Josie Butler

1AB

josie@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Rob Lauzen

Circle Pharma

Robert.Lauzen@circlepharma.com