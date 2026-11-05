Circle Pharma Announces Participation in November 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation targeted macrocycle therapeutics for cancer, today announced management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in November:
Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Presentation: Thursday, November 12, 2026, 1:30 p.m. ET
Participants: David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer; Rob Lauzen, chief financial officer
Location: New York, NY
LifeSci Growth & Innovation Summit
1x1 Meetings: Monday, November 16, 2026
Participants: David J. Earp, J.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer; Rob Lauzen, chief financial officer
Location: London, UK
About Circle Pharma
Circle Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of macrocycles to develop next-generation targeted therapies for cancer and other serious illnesses. Circle Pharma’s proprietary MXMO™ platform overcomes key challenges in macrocycle drug development, enabling the creation of intrinsically cell-permeable and orally bioavailable therapies, including for historically undruggable targets. Circle Pharma’s pipeline is focused on targeting cyclins, key regulators of the cell cycle that drive many cancers. Circle Pharma is based in South San Francisco, CA. For additional information, please visit us at circlepharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
Contacts
Media:
Josie Butler
1AB
josie@1abmedia.com
Investors:
Rob Lauzen
Circle Pharma
Robert.Lauzen@circlepharma.com