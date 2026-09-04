Cipla Announces Exclusive Partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical for the Licensing and Supply of Biosimilar to Keytruda® (Pembrolizumab) in the US

MUMBAI, India and WARREN, N.J., Sept. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invagen Pharmaceuticals Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087) (NSE: CIPLA) today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Qilu), for the exclusive licensing and supply of QL2107, a biosimilar to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab), for the United States

As part of the agreement, Qilu will be responsible for development, regulatory registration and supply of the product while Cipla USA Inc. will be responsible for the commercialization of the asset by leveraging its strong commercial presence in the defined territory.

The collaboration reflects both companies' shared commitment to addressing the growing burden of cancer and improving access to advanced biologic therapies.

Commenting on the partnership, Achin Gupta, Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer, Cipla, said, "This partnership reflects Cipla's confidence in the long-term potential of biosimilars and supports our strategy to build a strong oncology-focused portfolio. By combining Qilu's development strengths with Cipla's commercial presence and patient-centric legacy, we aim to expand access to high-quality biologics for patients across our focus markets."

Marc Falkin, Chief Executive Officer, Cipla North America, said, "This collaboration is aligned with our strategy to expand our biosimilar portfolio in the coming fiscal years, and we are excited to add QL2107 with Qilu who have been great partners. With our established commercial capabilities, we are well-positioned to successfully launch QL2107, subject to regulatory approval, and help ensure it reaches patients in need while lowering the cost of treatment."

Hanchang Zhang, General Manager of Qilu Pharmaceutical, said, "We are pleased to establish this partnership with Cipla for QL2107. Qilu boasts a robust and growing biosimilar product pipeline. By combining our R&D and manufacturing strengths with Cipla's U.S. commercial expertise, we aim to bring a high-quality, affordable pembrolizumab biosimilar to U.S. patients."

About Cipla Limited

Established in 1935, Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets. Our strengths in the respiratory, antiretroviral, urology, cardiology, anti-infective and CNS segments are well-known. Our 48 manufacturing sites around the world produce 50+ dosage forms and 1,500+ products using cutting-edge technology platforms to cater to our 70+ markets. Cipla is ranked 3rd largest in pharma in India (IQVIA MAT Jun'26), 2nd Largest in the pharma prescription market in South Africa (IQVIA MAT May'26), and 2nd largest by prescription in the US Gx (Repulses + MDI) products (IQVIA MAT Jun'26). For nine decades, making a difference to patients has inspired every aspect of Cipla's work. Our paradigm-changing offer of a triple anti-retroviral therapy in HIV/AIDS at less than a dollar a day in Africa in 2001 is widely acknowledged as having contributed to bringing inclusiveness, accessibility and affordability to the center of the HIV movement. A responsible corporate citizen, Cipla's humanitarian approach to healthcare in pursuit of its purpose of 'Caring for Life' and deep-rooted community links wherever it is present make it a partner of choice to global health bodies, peers and all stakeholders. For more, please visit www.cipla.com, or click on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About Qilu

Established in 1958, Qilu Pharmaceutical is now one of the leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical companies in China that develops, manufactures and distributes both Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Qilu currently has 11 domestic manufacturing sites and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. In 2025 Qilu ranked among the Top 3 enterprises in China's pharmaceutical industry. Dedicated to offering high-quality & trustworthy medicines to the world and improving people's well-being, Qilu is vigorously exporting its products to over 110 countries and regions around the world. To date, Qilu has secured 58 ANDA approvals from the U.S. FDA, with 28 formulations launched in the EU and the United Kingdom. Its robust pipeline includes over 50 biosimilars, 130-plus innovative drugs and more than 200 generic drug candidates in-development.

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SOURCE Cipla