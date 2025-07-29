SUBSCRIBE
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q2 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

July 29, 2025 | 
MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will also hold a conference call on Friday, August 8, 2025 at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and corporate developments.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:

                  Friday, August 8, 2025

TIME:

                  8:30 a.m. ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

                  416-945-7677 or 888-699-1199

REPLAY:

                  289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 Code: 36094#



                  Expires: August 15, 2025

WEBCAST:

                  https://app.webinar.net/2vQrZ2AYmV5

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products, mainly in dermatology. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

