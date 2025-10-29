Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in November 2025 Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced that company management will participate in the below November investor conferences.

Details are as follows:

Event: Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: November 11, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM ET

Format: Fireside Chat

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 17, 2025

Time: 4:30 PM GMT

Format: Presentation

The live webcast for the events can be accessed in the Investors section on the Company’s website at https://www.cidara.com/investors/events/. Replays of the presentations will be available for at least 30 days.

Cidara will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA. Cidara announced positive top-line results from its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in June 2025 and initiated its Phase 3 ANCHOR trial in September 2025. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors

(212) 915-2578

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Fitzhugh

LifeSci Communications

mfitzhugh@lifescicomms.com