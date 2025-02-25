SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ChromaDex to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 4, 2025

February 25, 2025 | 
3 min read

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CDXC #2024Earnings--ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC), the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) research with a focus on healthy aging, announces that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results, which ended December 31, 2024. The financial results will be reported in a press release after the close of regular stock market trading hours on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.


Investor Conference Call:

ChromaDex management will host an investor conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results and provide a general business update on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Participants should call in at least 10 minutes before the call. The dial-in information is as follows:

Date: Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 888.596.4144

Conference ID: 8584242

Webcast link: ChromaDex Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.chromadex.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, to 11:59 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. The replay dial-in information is as follows:

Toll-free replay number: 800.770.2030

Replay ID: 8584242#

For additional information on ChromaDex, visit www.chromadex.com.

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) is the global authority on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), with a focus on the science of healthy aging. The ChromaDex team, composed of world-renowned scientists, works with independent investigators from esteemed universities and research institutions around the globe to uncover the full potential of NAD+. A vital coenzyme found in every cell of the human body, NAD+ declines with age and exposure to other everyday stressors. NAD+ depletion is a contributor to age-related changes in health and vitality.

Setting the benchmark as the gold standard in scientific rigor, safety, quality, and transparency, ChromaDex is the innovator behind its clinically proven flagship ingredient, Niagen (patented nicotinamide riboside, or NR), the most efficient and superior-quality NAD+ booster available.

Niagen® is the active ingredient in ChromaDex’s consumer products, sold as the brand Tru Niagen®, the number one healthy-aging NAD+ supplement in the United States. Clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels, Tru Niagen is helping people around the world transform the way they age (available at www.truniagen.com ). ChromaDex supplies pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® to U.S. FDA-registered 503B outsourcing facilities, which compound and distribute intravenous and injectable Niagen® for clinics. These pharmaceutical-grade Niagen® products, known as Niagen IV and Niagen injections, are available exclusively at clinics with a prescription (www.niagenplus.com).

ChromaDex’s robust patent portfolio protects NR and other NAD+ precursors. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com, where copies of press releases, news, and financial information are regularly published.

Based on the top-selling dietary supplement brands by revenue per the largest U.S. e-commerce marketplace (as of 3/1/2023-2/29/2024).

Contacts

ChromaDex Media Contact:
Kendall Knysch, Senior Director of Media Relations & Partnerships
310-388-6706 ext. 689
kendall.knysch@chromadex.com

ChromaDex Investor Relations Contact:
Ben Shamsian
Lytham Partners
646-829-9701
shamsian@lythampartners.com

Earnings Southern California
