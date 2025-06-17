ChoiceSpine™ Announces Launch of ChoiceSpine™ App for Surgical Use with eCential Robotics Op.n™ Robotic and Navigation Platform

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. & FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChoiceSpine--ChoiceSpine LLC, a privately-held U.S. spinal implant company, in collaboration with eCential Robotics, a leading innovator in surgical robotics, proudly announces the launch of the ChoiceSpine™ application (App) for surgical use on the eCential Op.n™ robotic and navigation platform.

This milestone represents a significant leap forward in spine surgery, integrating advanced navigation and robotic-assisted technology to support both open and minimally invasive spine procedures. The ChoiceSpine™ application will function on the Op.n™ platform, working in tandem with ChoiceSpine's core spine portfolio. This includes the following ChoiceSpine Navigation-enabled instrumentation:

Thunderbolt™ MIS Pedicle Screw System

Thunderbolt™ Extended Tab MIS Pedicle Screw System

Lancer™ Open Pedicle Screw System

The Op.n™ platform enhances the precision of implant placement and reduces radiation exposure while improving procedural efficiency.

Steve Ainsworth, Ph.D., ChoiceSpine's Co-President, said, "Robotics has become a significant competitive advantage in modern healthcare, and we are thrilled to expand our presence in this space through our collaboration with eCential Robotics. By combining the advanced capabilities of the eCential Robotics platform with our comprehensive spinal implant portfolio, we are setting a new standard in spine surgery.

"This strategic partnership enables us to deliver innovative solutions that enhance patient outcomes and improve procedural efficiency. It exemplifies our commitment to bringing technically superior spinal devices to the market—and doing Spine the Right Way℠."

"We are excited to see our APP ecosystem growing, delivering on our vision to provide procedural option choices for surgeons while minimizing the capital investment cost for medical facilities," commented Clement Vidal, CEO of Surgical Robotics.

The release of the new ChoiceSpine App marks another significant milestone for eCential Robotics in democratizing access to spinal Robotic surgery.

About eCential Robotics

Founded by Stéphane Lavallée and part of the Grenoble Haventure network, eCential Robotics is a French and US-based company specializing in surgical robotics. Powered by a unique OPEN ecosystem fueled by APPS, it has developed an implant-agnostic, modular multi-technology, and scalable robotic and navigation platform aiming to increase robotic capabilities, enable decentralized innovation through third-party development, and give surgeons and hospitals maximal control over their clinical, technological, and capital investment strategy. With over 100 patents and seven trademarks, and thanks to multiple partnerships established with implant manufacturers, tech companies, research labs, and surgeons, eCential Robotics is positioned as a leader in the fast-growing surgical robotics market and aspires to become the world leader in open robotic platforms.

Please visit http://www.ecential-robotics.com and follow us on LinkedIn (eCential Robotics).

About ChoiceSpine

ChoiceSpine LLC is a privately held spinal device company located in Knoxville, TN, and is owned by Altus Capital Partners. ChoiceSpine prides itself on providing excellent products that aim to improve people's lives through a positive customer experience. Here at ChoiceSpine, we offer a variety of surgeon-focused product lines designed to be safe, efficient, and easy to use. By focusing on a collaborative team approach with physicians and industry partners, ChoiceSpine continues to deliver upon product commitments, maintain cutting-edge research and development, and bring technically superior products to the forefront of the spinal implant industry. For more information, please visit www.choicespine.com.

