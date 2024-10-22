Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Leader in Sickle Cell Disease Elected to National Academy of Medicine

CHOP Hematology Chief has been elected to the prestigious organization

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A renowned hematology expert from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine (NAM), effective today. Alexis A. Thompson, MD, MPH, chief, Division of Hematology, and the Elias Schwartz MD Endowed Chair in Hematology at CHOP, has been recognized for her leadership in sickle cell disease (SCD) treatment and research. Highlights include her role in the creation of the first national SCD learning community and the largest SCD data repository, academic collaborations to improve care for children with SCD in sub-Saharan Africa and her part in the recent FDA approval of gene therapies and other novel SCD therapeutics. An election to NAM is considered one of the highest honors in health and medicine.

“Dr. Thompson is one of CHOP’s most esteemed and visionary clinicians and investigators, whose passion and leadership continue to drive transformative, life-saving solutions for children,” said Joseph St. Geme, Physician-in-Chief and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at CHOP. “Her unmatched expertise and forward-thinking have elevated CHOP, not just as a provider of exceptional pediatric care, but also as a leader in solving the most complex pediatric health challenges. I congratulate her on this well-deserved honor.”

Thompson achieved a landmark moment in her career in 2023, with the approval of the first two gene therapies for sickle cell disease. She led clinical research on the lentiviral vector therapy lovotibeglogene autotemcel (lovo-cel) for severe sickle cell disease, approved in the United States for use in adolescents and adults in 2023, as well as trials of betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel) that is now approved for beta thalassemia, a closely related condition, in 2022. Additionally, her team collaborated on the trials of exagamglogene autotemcel (exa-cel), the CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, approved for the treatment of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease in patients age 12 years and older.

“Being recognized by the National Academy of Medicine is a profound honor,” said Thompson, who is also a professor of pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. “This recognition also underscores the importance of working collaboratively as a medical community to advance cutting-edge research, while expanding access to care. It reinforces that through teamwork and shared innovation we can drive progress and ensure that every child receives the highest quality treatment available.”

In addition to her clinical interest in the management of patients with sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, Thompson’s other areas of interest include bone marrow failure syndromes, as well as stem cell transplantation for nonmalignant disorders in pediatric patients. Thompson has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, chapters, editorials and scientific abstracts. She has advocated for the inclusion of minority patients in clinical trials, on both the national and international level.

Thompson received her medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine and a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Los Angeles. She also completed a three-year fellowship in hematology-oncology at CHOP.

Established originally as the Institute of Medicine in 1970 by the National Academy of Sciences, the NAM addresses critical issues in health, science, medicine, and related policy. On an annual basis, the NAM elects exceptional individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service. New members are elected by current members through a process that recognizes major contributions to the advancement of the medical sciences, health care, and public health.

This year, 100 new members have been chosen for this prestigious honor. They were announced to the NAM during this year’s annual meeting, October 19-21, 2024.

