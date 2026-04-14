Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Labcorp Announce a Collaboration to Accelerate Access to Advanced Pediatric Diagnostics Nationwide

Collaboration aims to speed the discovery, development and national availability of specialized pediatric diagnostics

BURLINGTON, N.C. and PHILADELPHIA, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services, and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), the nation's first pediatric hospital, announced today a strategic collaboration to accelerate the discovery, development and nationwide availability of specialized pediatric diagnostics. By combining CHOP's pediatric research and clinical expertise with Labcorp's national diagnostic infrastructure, scientific capabilities and commercialization expertise, the collaboration aims to expand access to advanced diagnostic testing for children and families across the country.

"Our shared aim to improve children's health makes this collaboration so powerful," said Stephen R. Master, M.D., Ph.D., division chief and director of metabolic and advanced diagnostics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "By pairing CHOP's pediatric leadership with Labcorp's nationwide reach, we seek to deliver important new and specialized tests to children and their families more efficiently and at greater scale."

Innovation Pipeline to Advance Pediatric Diagnostic Development



At the core of the collaboration is the creation of a joint pediatric diagnostics innovation pipeline where CHOP and Labcorp will team up to identify, develop and expand new tests and technologies with a goal of streamlining the path from discovery to national availability. Pediatric-specific diagnostics deliver more accurate, age-appropriate insights for children by accounting for their unique biology, developmental stages and physiological ranges—factors that traditional adult-oriented tests often overlook. The collaboration will make novel diagnostics available nationwide across key clinical areas, such as oncology, metabolic disease and autoimmune conditions.

Expanding Nationwide Access to Advanced Pediatric Testing



Together, the organizations will provide clinicians and health systems with cutting-edge pediatric testing—bringing breakthrough diagnostics in cancer, genetics, immune disorders and rare diseases to patients sooner and enabling earlier, more precise diagnoses.

"Labcorp and CHOP share a commitment to advancing pediatric care. By combining CHOP's deep pediatric expertise with Labcorp's scientific capabilities and national reach, we can bring pediatric diagnostic innovations to patients faster and make advanced testing accessible to many more families," said Bryan Vaughn, executive vice president, Diagnostics at Labcorp.

"Today's announcement marks an important milestone at the intersection of scientific research and collaboration," said Joseph Mitchell, M.D., president at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Our commitment to innovation has always been driven by one goal: improving the lives of children. By working closely with Labcorp, we can create the breakthroughs that children and families need – today and in the years to come."

About Labcorp



Labcorp (NYSE: LH) is a global leader of innovative and comprehensive laboratory services that helps doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers and patients make clear and confident decisions. We provide insights and advance science to improve health and improve lives through our unparalleled diagnostics and drug development laboratory capabilities. The company's nearly 71,000 employees serve clients in approximately 100 countries, provided support for more than 85% of the new drugs and therapeutic products approved by the FDA in 2025 and performed more than 750 million tests for patients around the world. Learn more at www.labcorp.com

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia



A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center), and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the collaboration between Labcorp and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Each of the forward-looking statements is subject to change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond Labcorp's control. These factors, in some cases, have affected and in the future (together with other factors) could affect the company's ability to implement its business strategy, and actual results could differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. As a result, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements.

Labcorp has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further information on potential factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect operating and financial results is included in Labcorp's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading RISK FACTORS and in the company's other filings with the SEC. The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with a review of the company's filings with the SEC including the information in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

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SOURCE Labcorp