Chiesi and Bespak Partner to Advance Carbon Minimal Inhaler Production With UK Manufacturing Site

Highlights

Agreement builds on existing Chiesi-Bespak collaboration, reinforcing a trusted relationship as Chiesi works to evolve a portfolio of extrafine formulation Carbon Minimal Inhalers 1 , ensuring patients retain continuity of care while reducing carbon emissions

Bespak’s leadership in low-GWP propellant inhaler manufacturing along with significant expansion at its Holmes Chapel site strengthens Chiesi’s global supply chain resilience

Partnership aligns with the science-based climate commitments of both companies

PARMA, Italy & HOLMES CHAPEL, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chiesi Group ("Chiesi"), the international research focused biopharmaceutical company and a certified B Corp, and Bespak, the specialist inhalation CDMO focused on pulmonary and nasal drug delivery, today announced an expansion of their long-standing partnership, increasing pressurized metered dose inhaler (pMDI) manufacturing capacity at Bespak’s Holmes Chapel site to support the next phase of Chiesi’s Carbon Minimal Inhaler (CMI) program.

Building on years of collaboration, the agreement reflects a shared long-term vision: delivering lower carbon inhaled therapies through CMIs at scale, without compromising clinical choice or continuity of care for patients. Both companies are committed to addressing climate change through measurable, science-based action. Chiesi’s ambition to reach Net Zero targets by 2035, and Bespak’s validated decarbonization roadmap, underpin a partnership grounded in shared sustainability principles.

Maria Paola Chiesi, Chiesi Group Vice Chair, said: “At Chiesi, sustainability is not an add-on; it is a commitment that guides our strategic choices. We know that inhalers are essential treatments, and that the environmental impact associated with them must be addressed without shifting the burden onto patients. The partnership with Bespak reinforces our efforts to reduce emissions across the value chain, while protecting access, quality and trust. Climate action and patient care must continue to advance hand in hand.”

To meet the needs of patients and reduce impact on the environment, Chiesi is working to be the only company to offer a portfolio of extrafine formulation Carbon Minimal Inhalers, including both dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and next generation propellant pMDIs. Chiesi’s CMI program is designed to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of pMDIs by up to 90%, through the transition to a next-generation, low global warming potential (GWP) propellant, while maintaining established treatment options and device familiarity for patients. Reinforcing the partnership with Bespak adds industrial scale and resilience to Chiesi’s journey, supporting a phased and responsible transition.

The expanded collaboration further strengthens Bespak’s position at the forefront of the global industry’s transition to next-generation, low-GWP propellants, and its Holmes Chapel site as a specialist pMDI manufacturing hub within the global pharmaceutical supply chain. Positioned in the North West of England’s inhalation R&D and manufacturing cluster, the site contributes high value skills, advanced technical expertise and long-term investment in sustainable inhaler manufacturing, for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems worldwide.

Giuseppe Accogli, Chiesi Group CEO, added: “This agreement strengthens an already established partnership with Bespak, and is a concrete example of how we translate our ambition into action. By working with trusted partners across our value chain, we can deliver sustainable innovation at scale while ensuring that patients receive their needed therapies.”

Chris Hirst, Bespak CEO, said: “Our collaboration with Chiesi has grown over time around a shared commitment to patient safety, technical excellence and sustainability. By deepening this partnership, we are accelerating the transition to low carbon pMDIs and reinforcing the UK’s role as a center of excellence for sustainable inhalation manufacturing. This is a position being recognized by the wider industry, leading to our Holmes Chapel site being selected as a key source of supply by leading brand owners like Chiesi, cementing our role as a strategic supply chain partner for the next generation propellant inhalers and innovative nasally-delivered therapies.”

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment. By adopting the legal form of Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, France and Colombia, Chiesi’s commitment to creating shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, Chiesi is part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035. With 90 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,500 employees. The Group’s research and development center in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For more information, visit chiesi.com or the website of your local Chiesi affiliate.

About Bespak

Bespak is a specialist inhalation contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) focused on pulmonary and nasal drug delivery. Trusted by the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, Bespak delivers end-to-end capabilities across product development, clinical supply and commercial manufacturing of inhaled therapies for global supply.

Headquartered in Holmes Chapel, UK, with specialist manufacturing sites in Holmes Chapel and King’s Lynn, UK, Bespak develops and supplies pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI) products, valves and actuators, complex dry powder inhaler (DPI) devices, nasal products and devices, and supports emerging inhalation technologies, including innovative soft mist systems.

Sustainability underpins every step of how Bespak operates and innovates. The company has taken clear and measurable steps to align with key United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and has set approved net-zero and near-term company-wide emissions targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Through collaboration and targeted investment, Bespak is accelerating the industry’s transition to more sustainable inhaled medicines.

Built on a long history of inhalation experience and ready for the future, Bespak is a long-term innovation partner creating lasting impact for patients and the planet.

_________________________ 1 In a limited number of countries, including the United Kingdom, non‑extrafine products will also be transitioned to CMI.

Press Info:



Chiesi Group



Anna Bonisoli Alquati, Head of Global External Communications, mediarelations@chiesi.com



Michela Lijoi, Global External Communications Sr. Manager: mobile +39 328.6353044, e-mail: m.lijoi@chiesi.com



Bespak



For further information and interview opportunities, please contact:

Notch Communications Ltd: e-mail: bespak@notchcommunications.co.uk