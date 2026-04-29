SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Chest Wall Innovations Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for PC Fix Rib Fixation System

April 29, 2026 | 
1 min read

Pennsylvania-based medical device company shifts focus to commercialization following key regulatory milestone

HERSHEY, Pa., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chest Wall Innovations, a medical device company focused on advancing the standard of care in chest wall surgery, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted 510(k) clearance for its PC Fix Rib Fixation System on April 24, 2026, clearing the path for U.S. commercialization.

The PC Fix Rib Fixation System is the only system to offer both PEEK and titanium implants capable of supporting intrathoracic and extrathoracic surgical approaches, giving surgeons unmatched versatility in how they treat patients with traumatic rib fractures.

Rib fractures are among the most common injuries sustained in blunt chest trauma, and surgical stabilization of rib fractures is on its way to becoming the standard of care for appropriately selected patients. Chest Wall Innovations developed the PC Fix system to meet the needs of this growing segment of trauma surgery.

"Receiving 510(k) clearance for the PC Fix Rib Fixation System is the result of focused product development, collaboration with surgeon thought leaders in chest wall trauma, and dedication from the team," said Ken Kremer, Chief Executive Officer of Chest Wall Innovations. "Our attention is now fully focused on commercialization and driving innovation in a space that has long been underserved."

The company plans to perform its first-in-human cases in Q2 2026, followed by a broader commercial rollout. Chest Wall Innovations is fully funded to execute its commercialization strategy.

About Chest Wall Innovations

Chest Wall Innovations is a Hershey, Pennsylvania-based medical device company dedicated to driving innovation in the chest wall space. The company develops surgical solutions designed to improve outcomes for patients with traumatic rib fractures and chest wall injuries. For more information contact, support@chestwallinnovations.com or visit www.chestwallinnovations.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chest-wall-innovations-receives-fda-510k-clearance-for-pc-fix-rib-fixation-system-302756577.html

SOURCE Chest Wall Innovations

Pennsylvania Regulatory FDA Medical device Pipeline
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman pushing boulder uphill vector concept of Sisyphus. Symbol of hard work, futile effort, strength, struggle, challenge but also motivation and ambition. Eps10 vector illustration.
Adcomms
AstraZeneca faces uphill battle at upcoming adcomm in face of FDA questions
April 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Cloud computing concept design.Cloud storage with data protected exchange Cloud computing, big data center, on dark blue background.Cloud Technology illustration concept.
Regulatory
Amgen, AstraZeneca join FDA effort harnessing cloud for real-time clinical trials
April 29, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Q1 earnings take off, Lilly strikes many deals, Regeneron notches historic approval, FDA raises questions
April 29, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Insights
Biotech angels lean into deeper diligence and disciplined early bets
April 29, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker